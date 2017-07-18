 
Industry News





Agriya realeases an upgrade for the freelance scripts - Getlancer Bidding, Job & Portfolio

 
 
Agriya Upgrades Getlancer - Freelance Scripts
Agriya Upgrades Getlancer - Freelance Scripts
 
Listed Under

CHENNAI, India - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- We at Agriya believe in adapting to changes happening in the digital market place. With consistent effort focused on improving and enhancing our existing product line. We offer maximum benefits to our clients. With this in mind, We are pleased to announce the launch of our latest version of Getlancer Product range- Getlancer Bidding, Getlancer Jobs and Getlancer Portfolio

This version of Getlancer - Freelance marketplace script has gone through a major revamp. Noting that features which allow our users to customize and perform minor tweaks are still intact. The Frameworks remain the same with AngularJs and PHP supporting the front end and a slim framework supporting the back-end. In order to make the script more secure and flexible, the RESTful interface has been integrated. This provides greater flexibility and makes it possible to replace the frameworks with other desirable frameworks.

The dashboard has been remodeled and renovated to facilitate a smooth transition from Employer profile to Freelancer profile. In order to increase the clarity of the content and the text, the typographical interface has undergone a major overhaul, and the user interface has been made highly interactive.  Freelancer's credentials such as their experience and educational qualifications are explained in detail.

A News Feed has been introduced offering the latest updates regarding the projects and the users that are following. To ensure financial flexibility, the revenue model has been revamped. Milestone commission and Invoice commission has been added to offer more payment options. In order to protect and preserve the confidentiality of the bidding process, Private Fee and Sealed Fee has also been added.

We have incorporated a few critical plug-ins to improve the overall functionality of the script. Among them are Project Flag and User Flag designed to assist the Employers and Freelancers alike.

We are confident that this modified version of the Getlancer product range will enable you to gain a sustainable upper hand in the global Freelancer's  market place.

Take a look at our new version of freelance scripts here, https://www.agriya.com/products/freelance-marketplace-pla...

Contact
Aravind Kumar
***@agriya.com
End
