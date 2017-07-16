News By Tag
What is slow tourism, and why is so important?
The attempt to recover from a relaxed rhythm of life and to have time to think twice and with criterion what we want, to be taken over by the passage of time and to allow things to happen without more, has made the slow movement one of the protagonists in our social networks. In short, this movement reclaims the lost principles because of the evolution of our routines towards an accelerated lifestyle and where the most basic values have lost their importance.
Another way to say slow is quiet, calm, and relaxed. It means to double our way of acting and to relate to the environment and, more importantly, to the people. The chance to interact with folks on a deeper level is much more gratifying and unforgettable than simply shooting thousands of photos of churches and monuments which you will never look at again. By slowing down your pace, you've the opportunity to discover beyond the usual scenes, and scrape beneath the traveler habits that plasters the planet.
Tourists wish to have an extraordinary story of their vacation, and this is not achievable on a typical (catch as much as you can) vacation itinerary. Slow tourism permits vacation goers the prospect of not solely having a calming and relaxed holiday, but additionally, having one that may be more memorable and rewarding. Usually it's the unexpected that's more unforgettable then the planned. Slow Tourism allows a flexible program of a journey that is extra akin to exploring. This facilitates unplanned experiences that are normally typical and in addition, presents more true insights into the local culture.
In this hectic world we live in, the necessity for slowness is changing and more people choose to slow down to spend high quality free time rediscovering the natural rhythm of things, listening and observing small treasures off the overwhelmed tracks, attempting to grasp the spirit of places and the delicate balance with the surroundings.
Slow Tourism philosophy is a mission for your soul with the purpose of promoting this space in different ways of being a tourist.
Slow isn't a synonym of laziness, and that's the reason we offer alternative options to understand local food and culture and nature; various possibilities in your holidays within the mountains or seaside, away from the stress and the noise of the city, to regenerate the body and the spirit, whether you're a sporty person or simply anyone who is aware of the right way to get pleasure from a fantastic landscape.
Away Resorts in Tuscany is the essence of a hidden retreat. Villa La Mucchia offers spacious luxury suites in a medieval farmhouse, with terraces and hill views from almost every room. The resort has the ultimate luxury and simplicity where one can relax, so visitors can take pleasure in not only the sweetness and peacefulness of the resort, but additionally all the treasures Tuscany has to offer.
It seems like slow tourism has more to do with nature based tourism than urban tourism. Is that right?
We have always related green, fresh air and nature with health and well-being, but you can do nature based tourism and have nothing to do with Slow tourism. Even though the movement does return to the values of the well-being of, and respect for, the environment, there isn't necessarily a direct relationship between the two. Activities that are done in a mass way, due to the number of participants, that use means of transport that harm the environment, or activities that upset the ecosystem, would not take place within the philosophy of Slow tourism.
Does it make sense to get to know a lot of destinations in a short time?
That depends on the time. The most sensible travel philosophy and the one most closely related to the rhythm which defines slow tourism maintains that you should get to know destinations inside out. This means that depending on the amount of time we have available to us, we should set aside more days to venture deeper into a destination and consequently discover more places. However, this is not the same as visiting four disparate points and dedicating a few hours to visiting each one. You have to have enough time to wander around these places enjoying its people, its food and its traditions.
Are we talking about something like an artificial experience?
This is not an artificial experience by any means!
I have always maintained that experiences in tourism aren't created, they are found. The Slow movement is developing as a travel philosophy rather than a typology with its own name. In its purest form, it's a way of life whose objective is that we ourselves find real and authentic situations during our travels, so we don't have to resort to artificial experiences. The objective is to live like the locals do and to avoid stereotypes and clichés, so we can get to know the real side of a destination.
What role do new technologies play in Slow tourism?
We have gone from travel agencies planning and managing a trip to doing it ourselves in record time. Today, we can plan a trip to the Antipodes using only applications downloaded to our smart phones. Furthermore, bloggers and virtual friends can advise us where to look for the best restaurants. The new technologies provide us with the tools to connect with anyone, wherever they may be, and to whatever service they offer.
House exchanges, car sharing, comparing airline prices, exchanging work for accommodation, reserving a room .there are thousands of options available to you when planning a trip. Furthermore, these new methods of information search and travel planning almost always come combined with much more unusual and authentic options than can be found by traditional means. Due to the new technologies, the locals themselves, and the main tourism service providers, are able to share a wealth of information with travelers.
