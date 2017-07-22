Lion Premium Grill: 4 Pcs Special Combo Package with 41% Discount

We are providing a 41% discount on this product available on our site with free shipping as a part of the sale. New and special combo package include, Rotisserie, Cover, Smoker Box, Griddle and Griddle Remover with Bottle Opener.

Lion Premium Grill: 4 Pcs Special Combo Package

Contact

Texas Outdoor Patio Center

4697370221

***@lonestargrills.com Texas Outdoor Patio Center4697370221

End

-- Contact Person – Dustin JohnsonCompany Name - Texas Outdoor Patio CenterPhone Number - (469) 737-0221Email Address - sales@lonestargrills.comDallas, TX, 21st July 2017 – Texas Outdoor Patio Center, a well-known outdoor gas grill retailer, is offering 41% discount on Lion Premium Grill 4 Pcs Special Combo Package as a part of the sale. Based in Dallas, the company provides premium outdoor kitchen grills.We are providing a 41% discount on this product available on our site with free shipping as a part of the sale. New and special combo package include, Rotisserie, Cover, Smoker Box, Griddle and Griddle Remover with Bottle Opener. This is a Limited Time sale.Lion: 4 Pcs Premium Kitchen Package includes:(1) 1 Lion: 32" 4 Burner w/ Ir Rotisserie L-75000 - 304 Stainless Steel•Standard Equipment Included in L-75000 & L-90000.•Rotisserie, 15K BTU Back Burner, Bright Dual Lights, Cast Stainless Steel Burners, Stainless Steel Light Button, 16 Gauge Body.•Also Includes a $360.00 Limited Gourmet Package with Heavy Duty Grill Cover, SS Smoker Box, Heavy Duty Utility Griddle Thick Gauge, Heavy Duty Griddle Handel & Griddle Remover w/ Bottle Opener.Need a bigger grill? Just add another $300 to upgrade to Lions Powerful 5 Burner L-90000.(2) 1 Lion: 33" Solid Double Panel Double Access Doors w/ Paper Towel Holder•Excellent 33" Double Access Doors that are Incredibly well Built and Price You can't Beat.•Professional & Clean Design - Compliments Under the Lion 32" Grill For Storage Accessibility.•Commercial Grade Steel - 16 Gauge Dual Panel for Incredible Structure Build.•Handy Stainless Steel Paper Towel Bar Holder On Left Access Door Location.•Each Access Door Removes Easily off the Hinge Pin for Easy Cleaning.(3) 1 Lion: Single Drop-In Stainless Steel Side Burner•Perfect Size to Maximize Counter Space Just 12" 1/2 Width By 20" 1/2 Depth Needed.•Black Heavy-Duty Cast Steel Cooking Grates - Flip Over and Designed to Support a Wok.•Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Cover with Large Handel and Hanging Latch when in use.•Rated 15,000 BTU - Perfect for Broth's, Making Fresh Sauces.•Amazing Raised Design for Cooks who use Sauteing methods.•Brass Lifetime Warranty Burner.(4) 1 Lion: 4.5 Cu. Refrigerator•Spacious 4.5 interior allows for storage convenience.•4 adjustable glass shelves provide a variety of arrangement options.•Interior light makes things easy to find.•Non-Outdoor Rated disclosure. (Venting at the rear is advised)See more details and shop online at -Texas Outdoor Patio Center has been proudly serving the DFW and Texas in helping clients find the best grilling equipment. We know every client has a budget in mind so let us find you the best equipment that fits your culinary needs.! Texas Outdoor Patio Center offers several lines of Gas Grill, Hybrid Grills & Charcoal/Smoker Grill's for your backyard. Many choices to complement your Outdoor Kitchen build out or entertaining area. We offer the most popular & priced Stainless Steel Gas BBQ Grills & Outdoor Kitchen Accessories.