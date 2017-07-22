News By Tag
Lion Premium Grill: 4 Pcs Special Combo Package with 41% Discount
We are providing a 41% discount on this product available on our site with free shipping as a part of the sale. New and special combo package include, Rotisserie, Cover, Smoker Box, Griddle and Griddle Remover with Bottle Opener.
Company Name - Texas Outdoor Patio Center
Phone Number - (469) 737-0221
Email Address - sales@lonestargrills.com
Dallas, TX, 21st July 2017 – Texas Outdoor Patio Center, a well-known outdoor gas grill retailer, is offering 41% discount on Lion Premium Grill 4 Pcs Special Combo Package as a part of the sale. Based in Dallas, the company provides premium outdoor kitchen grills.
Product Description
Lion: 4 Pcs Premium Kitchen Package includes:
(1) 1 Lion: 32" 4 Burner w/ Ir Rotisserie L-75000 - 304 Stainless Steel
•Standard Equipment Included in L-75000 & L-90000.
•Rotisserie, 15K BTU Back Burner, Bright Dual Lights, Cast Stainless Steel Burners, Stainless Steel Light Button, 16 Gauge Body.
•Also Includes a $360.00 Limited Gourmet Package with Heavy Duty Grill Cover, SS Smoker Box, Heavy Duty Utility Griddle Thick Gauge, Heavy Duty Griddle Handel & Griddle Remover w/ Bottle Opener.
Need a bigger grill? Just add another $300 to upgrade to Lions Powerful 5 Burner L-90000.
(2) 1 Lion: 33" Solid Double Panel Double Access Doors w/ Paper Towel Holder
•Excellent 33" Double Access Doors that are Incredibly well Built and Price You can't Beat.
•Professional & Clean Design - Compliments Under the Lion 32" Grill For Storage Accessibility.
•Commercial Grade Steel - 16 Gauge Dual Panel for Incredible Structure Build.
•Handy Stainless Steel Paper Towel Bar Holder On Left Access Door Location.
•Each Access Door Removes Easily off the Hinge Pin for Easy Cleaning.
(3) 1 Lion: Single Drop-In Stainless Steel Side Burner
•Perfect Size to Maximize Counter Space Just 12" 1/2 Width By 20" 1/2 Depth Needed.
•Black Heavy-Duty Cast Steel Cooking Grates - Flip Over and Designed to Support a Wok.
•Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Cover with Large Handel and Hanging Latch when in use.
•Rated 15,000 BTU - Perfect for Broth's, Making Fresh Sauces.
•Amazing Raised Design for Cooks who use Sauteing methods.
•Brass Lifetime Warranty Burner.
(4) 1 Lion: 4.5 Cu. Refrigerator
•Spacious 4.5 interior allows for storage convenience.
•4 adjustable glass shelves provide a variety of arrangement options.
•Interior light makes things easy to find.
•Non-Outdoor Rated disclosure. (Venting at the rear is advised)
See more details and shop online at - https://www.texasoutdoorpatiocenter.com
About
Texas Outdoor Patio Center has been proudly serving the DFW and Texas in helping clients find the best grilling equipment. We know every client has a budget in mind so let us find you the best equipment that fits your culinary needs.! Texas Outdoor Patio Center offers several lines of Gas Grill, Hybrid Grills & Charcoal/Smoker Grill's for your backyard. Many choices to complement your Outdoor Kitchen build out or entertaining area. We offer the most popular & priced Stainless Steel Gas BBQ Grills & Outdoor Kitchen Accessories.
Contact
Texas Outdoor Patio Center
4697370221
***@lonestargrills.com
