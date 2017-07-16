GET OUT! South Florida LGBT Radio to Air Live Interview with Milo Yiannopoulos on July 29, 7 to 8 pm

Cover of Dangerous

-- GET OUT! South Florida LGBT Radio & PodcastTo Air Live, In-Studio Interview on 850AM WFTLWith Controversial Alt-Right ProvocateurMilo YiannopoulosSaturday, July 29, 7 to 8 pm(West Palm Beach, FL – July 18, 2017) Tom Hantzarides, host and producer of GET OUT! South Florida LGBT Radio, today announced that America's only terrestrial-radio LGBTQ talk show and podcast would feature a live, in-studio interview with controversial alt-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos. The interview will be carried live on 850AM WFTL on Saturday, July 29, from 7 to 8 pm, also streaming live on WFTL.com and on WRMF HD2."I fully expect that there will be repercussions to having Milo on our show. However, we have always been about presenting ALL opinions, not just the ones with which we agree" says Hantzarides. "As a gay man, Milo Yiannopoulos is no different than Howard Stern - except that he's a conservative Republican and really pisses people off."A former Senior Editor at Breitbart, Yiannopoulos recently self-published his new book Dangerous, after it was dropped by Simon & Schuster when an old video popped up on which Milo apparently condoned pedophilia. The video also persuaded CPAC (the Conservative Political Action Conference) to withdraw its invitation to Yiannopoulos to speak at its recent convention. Yiannopoulos has denied that that he was advocating pedophilia.In its description on Amazon, the new book is described this way: "The liberal media did everything they could to keep this book out of your hands. Now, finally, Dangerous, the most controversial book of the decade, is tearing down safe places everywhere."Or as Quartz Media put it: "Milo Yiannopoulos doesn't care. He doesn't care that the mainstream media hates him, that the alt-right hates him, that feminists hate him. He's so over it that he's written 250 pages devoted entirely to the various parties that vilify him… Despite his distaste for victimhood, Yiannopoulos does a lot to paint himself as a victim—a fabulous but misunderstood personality relentlessly targeted by the media and the political left… (The book's) chapters are named for other groups that reportedly hate the author, including feminists, Black Lives Matter, 'the media,' 'establishment gays,' and Muslims.""Whether you love the guy, or despise everything he says, this is the perfect opportunity to hear directly from one of the most controversial political and media personalities in today's multichannel media sphere – and people can do so by tuning into GET OUT! South Florida on July 29," says Hantzarides.About GET OUT! South Florida:Heard every Saturday evening on 850AM WFTL, this is Florida's only LGBTQ radio show and podcast. Widely received by both listeners and advertisers, it is smart, relevant and entertaining. The show is a mix of current news and topics, important interviews, cultural updates, movie and restaurant reviews, as well as intelligent opinion and discussions. GET OUT! South Florida aims to inform, entertain, empower and activate our diverse South Florida community as well as show what a positive impact the LGBTQ community has made. For more information, please visit www.Facebook.com/getoutsouthflorida.Available for Interview:Tom HantzaridesGET OUT! South Florida LGBTQ Radio561.271.1482 / TomH@GetOutSouthFlorida.comMedia Contact:Gary SchweikhartPR-BS, Inc.561.756.4298 / gary@pr-bs.net