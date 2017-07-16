 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
22212019181716


Angela Booth Launches Two Romance Fiction Writing Guides For Self-Publishers

Romance is the hottest selling fiction genre; it out-sells other genres by around four to one. Authors will welcome the practical guidance of Angela Booth's new series: Romance Writing.
 
1 2 3 4 5
Heart To Heart: Romance Writing For Beginners
Heart To Heart: Romance Writing For Beginners
ADELAIDE, Australia - July 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Romances account for a third of all fiction titles published in a year. They account for two thirds of all fiction ebooks. In many genres of romance, indie authors dominate. Partly this is because indies control the pricing of their ebooks, but it's also because indie authors can publish quickly, to meet readers' demands.

Currently, Amazon offers 27 sub-genres of romance. Indie authors shine in sub-genres like New Adult, and Werewolves and Shifters.

As might be expected from the steady sales of romance fiction, its readers are voracious. Some read a book a day. Romance fiction is a huge, billion dollar market, and is tempting to many authors, and not only because of the size of the market.

Popular writing teacher Angela Booth is a veteran romance author, and blogger. She's received many questions about romance fiction, so has recently published the first two titles in a new Romance Writing Series.

They are: Heart To Heart: Romance Writing For Beginners, and More Heart To Heart: Write Hot-Selling Romance Fiction.

Angela said: "All readers demand entertainment, and romances focus on emotion to provide that entertainment. Any author who can make readers feel will sell their romance fiction. New authors can be just as likely as professionals to write a first novel which becomes a bestseller."

More information on the first titles in Romance Writing is available here:

http://www.fabfreelancewriting.com/blog/series/romance-wr...

About Angela Booth

Angela Booth is a copywriter, author and writing coach. She offers many guides, courses and classes to help writers to develop their skills. She also offers a range of books for writers, at http://www.fabfreelancewriting.com/blog/book-table/

She blogs regularly at Fab Freelance Writing Blog and on her Just Write a Book Blog. Contact her via her blogs, or via social media.

End
Source:
Email:***@mac.com Email Verified
Tags:Romance Writing, Writing Fiction, Self-publishing, Write Romance Novels, Write A Novel
Industry:Books, Publishing
Location:Adelaide - South Australia - Australia
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Angela Booth PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share