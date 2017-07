Angela Booth Launches Two Romance Fiction Writing Guides For Self-Publishers

Romance is the hottest selling fiction genre; it out-sells other genres by around four to one. Authors will welcome the practical guidance of Angela Booth's new series: Romance Writing.

-- Romances account for a third of all fiction titles published in a year. They account for two thirds of all fiction ebooks. In many genres of romance, indie authors dominate. Partly this is because indies control the pricing of their ebooks, but it's also because indie authors can publish quickly, to meet readers' demands.Currently, Amazon offers 27 sub-genres of romance. Indie authors shine in sub-genres like New Adult, and Werewolves and Shifters.As might be expected from the steady sales of romance fiction, its readers are voracious. Some read a book a day. Romance fiction is a huge, billion dollar market, and is tempting to many authors, and not only because of the size of the market.Popular writing teacher Angela Booth is a veteran romance author, and blogger. She's received many questions about romance fiction, so has recently published the first two titles in a new Romance Writing Series They are:, andAngela said: "All readers demand entertainment, and romances focus on emotion to provide that entertainment. Any author who can make readerswill sell their romance fiction. New authors can be just as likely as professionals to write a first novel which becomes a bestseller."More information on the first titles in Romance Writing is available here:Angela Booth is a copywriter, author and writing coach. She offers many guides, courses and classes to help writers to develop their skills. She also offers a range of books for writers, at http://www.fabfreelancewriting.com/ blog/book-table/ She blogs regularly at Fab Freelance Writing Blog and on her Just Write a Book Blog. Contact her via her blogs, or via social media.