Angela Booth Launches Two Romance Fiction Writing Guides For Self-Publishers
Romance is the hottest selling fiction genre; it out-sells other genres by around four to one. Authors will welcome the practical guidance of Angela Booth's new series: Romance Writing.
Currently, Amazon offers 27 sub-genres of romance. Indie authors shine in sub-genres like New Adult, and Werewolves and Shifters.
As might be expected from the steady sales of romance fiction, its readers are voracious. Some read a book a day. Romance fiction is a huge, billion dollar market, and is tempting to many authors, and not only because of the size of the market.
Popular writing teacher Angela Booth is a veteran romance author, and blogger. She's received many questions about romance fiction, so has recently published the first two titles in a new Romance Writing Series.
They are: Heart To Heart: Romance Writing For Beginners, and More Heart To Heart: Write Hot-Selling Romance Fiction.
Angela said: "All readers demand entertainment, and romances focus on emotion to provide that entertainment. Any author who can make readers feel will sell their romance fiction. New authors can be just as likely as professionals to write a first novel which becomes a bestseller."
More information on the first titles in Romance Writing is available here:
http://www.fabfreelancewriting.com/
About Angela Booth
Angela Booth is a copywriter, author and writing coach. She offers many guides, courses and classes to help writers to develop their skills. She also offers a range of books for writers, at http://www.fabfreelancewriting.com/
She blogs regularly at Fab Freelance Writing Blog and on her Just Write a Book Blog. Contact her via her blogs, or via social media.
Contact
Angela Booth
***@mac.com
