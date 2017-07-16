Paytm invests in mobile loyalty startup MobiQuest

Contact

-- Paytm has invested in Mobiquest Mobile Technologies, a Noida based startup in the mobile loyalty & data analytics space. The company's m'loyal platform, today serves over 200 brands and over 80 mn consumers. m'loyal offers a self-serve mobile enabled loyalty, analytics and campaign management platform to brands across Retail, F&B, Fashion, Malls, Health & Wellness and hospitality among others. M-loyal combines mobile technology with deep drill down analytics to provide higher ROI for every marketing dollar spent by the brand.Paytm is accepted at over 5 million merchants including all major brands and small shops spanning across categories like grocery, fashion, pharmacies, malls and F&B. This association will power Paytm partnered merchant network to leverage Mobiquest's data analytics & precision marketing solution in acquiring, engaging and rewarding its customers. With this solution, merchants will soon be able to design customized multi-channel loyalty programs which will enable them to retain and engage their consumer base thereby increasing their revenues.Sudhanshu Gupta, Vice President - Paytm said, "Over the last year, we have enabled our partnered offline Merchants with Paytm's QR code based payment solution. In the next phase, we aim to enable them with Tools that will help them drive incremental sales and revenues. Our partnership with MobiQuest will help us offer mobile-based loyalty programs to our partnered merchants." We are partnering with MobiquestMobile Technologies, a Noida-based startup in the mobile loyalty & data analytics space to help our 5 Mn+ merchant partners to engage with their consumers. We will soon enable them to leverage MobiQuest's data analytics & precision marketing solution called M-loyal to acquire, engage and reward their customers.According to Founders, Vineet Narang & Sabina Kamal, "We are excited to partner with Paytm and leverage the huge consumer base of the platform for our brands. Our teams are dedicated to the mission of using real time transaction data to drive meaningful insights for our brands and consistently drive up their Marketing ROI.Mobile is transforming the way consumers interact with their favorite brands. Paytm's partnership with Mobiquest will help its partners to engage with their consumers and leverage the power of mobile technology to widen their consumer base.