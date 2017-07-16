News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Paytm invests in mobile loyalty startup MobiQuest
Paytm is accepted at over 5 million merchants including all major brands and small shops spanning across categories like grocery, fashion, pharmacies, malls and F&B. This association will power Paytm partnered merchant network to leverage Mobiquest's data analytics & precision marketing solution in acquiring, engaging and rewarding its customers. With this solution, merchants will soon be able to design customized multi-channel loyalty programs which will enable them to retain and engage their consumer base thereby increasing their revenues.
Sudhanshu Gupta, Vice President - Paytm said, "Over the last year, we have enabled our partnered offline Merchants with Paytm's QR code based payment solution. In the next phase, we aim to enable them with Tools that will help them drive incremental sales and revenues. Our partnership with MobiQuest will help us offer mobile-based loyalty programs to our partnered merchants." We are partnering with Mobiquest
Mobile Technologies, a Noida-based startup in the mobile loyalty & data analytics space to help our 5 Mn+ merchant partners to engage with their consumers. We will soon enable them to leverage MobiQuest's data analytics & precision marketing solution called M-loyal to acquire, engage and reward their customers.
According to Founders, Vineet Narang & Sabina Kamal, "We are excited to partner with Paytm and leverage the huge consumer base of the platform for our brands. Our teams are dedicated to the mission of using real time transaction data to drive meaningful insights for our brands and consistently drive up their Marketing ROI.
Mobile is transforming the way consumers interact with their favorite brands. Paytm's partnership with Mobiquest will help its partners to engage with their consumers and leverage the power of mobile technology to widen their consumer base.
http://mloyalweb.com/
Contact
Mobiquest Mobile Technologies Pvt.Ltd
***@mobiquest.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse