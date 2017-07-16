VIE Technology launches most awaited 4G LTE Feature Phone in India

mmexport1499946131894

Media Contact

Natasha, Manager at VIE Technology Pvt. Ltd.

9654665107

***@vie-india.com Natasha, Manager at VIE Technology Pvt. Ltd.9654665107

End

-- VIE Technology Pvt. Ltd. has launched most awaited 4G Feature Phone in India. The phone will give you the experience of a smartphone and the durability, affordability and battery life of a feature phone.Firstly we talk about the specifications of phone. It sports a 2.4-inch display and powered by a quad-core processor clocked at 1.1GHz coupled with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of built-in storage, which is expandable up to 32GB through microSD card. The phone supports two regular SIM cards. The connectivity options offered by the phone include 4G LTE Connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone gets its juices from 3000 mAh battery, which claims to deliver a talk time of up to 36 hours, and standby times of up to 15 days.The phone features a 2MP primary camera. On the top is the bright LED torch light that can be handy in the dark or at nights. The device will be available in Black, Golden and Dark Gray colour options.The phone runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow version and comes with pre-loaded Facebook, WhatsApp, Gaming, Mailing and messaging applications. The phone has FM, Radio, MP3 & MP4 Player which makes this phone a fully entertaining 4G feature Phone.The Phone provides an array of essential features at an affordable price to end user. Those consumers looking to start own brand into 4G LTE Feature Phone, and resellers buying at our wholesale discount rates, can contact us immediately.Natasha, Manager at VIE Technology Pvt. Ltd.Phone : 011- 65493757 , Mobile : +919654665107Email ID : mail@vie-india.com