Hoover Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Atlantic Electrics is one of the best vacuum cleaner selling online stores, providing detailed review and guide on vacuum cleaners. It has recently published one of the most popular vacuum cleaner on the market - the Hoover Freedom Pets 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner.Cordless and weighing just 2.2 kg, the FD22RP from Hoover is ideal for cleaning room-to-room around your house. This vacuum cleaner has been awarded an energy efficiency rating of A, and is built to meet the latest European eco-design standards.Advanced cyclonic technology on the FD22RP ensures great results, every time. This Hoover model also features fade-free lithium batteries, so you can expect powerful cleaning every time you switch it on. With up to 25 minutes of suction, you'll have all the time you need to keep your home in order.A motorised rotating brush bar offers superb edge-to-edge cleaning, pulling up dirt and debris right up to your wall. Get a perfect clean across the stairs, carpets and upholstery, without missing a spot.This Hoover model has been designed with a low-profile cleaner head, making it easy to get under furniture. Over time, dust, dirt and allergens can accumulate in these hard-to-reach areas, but this cordless stick vacuum makes short work of them.Manufacturer = Hoover Candy GroupBrand Name = HooverProduct Model = FD22RPProduct Name = Freedom Pets 22v Lithium 2in1 Cordless Stick Vacuum CleanerProduct Type = Stick Vacuum CleanerDust Collection = BaglessDust Capacity = 700 mlAttachments = Pet TurboBrush Tool, Dusting Brush, Upholstery Nozzle, Crevice Nozzle Filter, Telescopic TubeApplication/Usage = HomeCordless = YesFloor Type = Carpet, Hard Floor, Laminate Floor, Tile FloorPet Hair Cleaning = YesBattery Rechargeable = YesPower Source = BatteryInput Voltage = 22 V DCColour = Red, GreyHeight = 110 cmWidth = 26 cmDepth = 23 cmWeight (Approximate)= 2.20 kgPackage Contents = Freedom Pets 22v Lithium 2in1 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Wall Mount, Motorised Pets Turbo BrushStock Type = Agency Product