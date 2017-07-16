News By Tag
Hoover Freedom Pets 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Atlantic Electrics is one of the best vacuum cleaner selling online stores, providing detailed review and guide on vacuum cleaners.
Cordless and weighing just 2.2 kg, the FD22RP from Hoover is ideal for cleaning room-to-room around your house. This vacuum cleaner has been awarded an energy efficiency rating of A, and is built to meet the latest European eco-design standards.
Powerful Suction
Advanced cyclonic technology on the FD22RP ensures great results, every time. This Hoover model also features fade-free lithium batteries, so you can expect powerful cleaning every time you switch it on. With up to 25 minutes of suction, you'll have all the time you need to keep your home in order.
A motorised rotating brush bar offers superb edge-to-edge cleaning, pulling up dirt and debris right up to your wall. Get a perfect clean across the stairs, carpets and upholstery, without missing a spot.
This Hoover model has been designed with a low-profile cleaner head, making it easy to get under furniture. Over time, dust, dirt and allergens can accumulate in these hard-to-reach areas, but this cordless stick vacuum makes short work of them.
Hoover Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Specification
Manufacturer = Hoover Candy Group
Brand Name = Hoover
Product Model = FD22RP
Product Name = Freedom Pets 22v Lithium 2in1 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Product Type = Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Dust Collection = Bagless
Dust Capacity = 700 ml
Attachments = Pet TurboBrush Tool, Dusting Brush, Upholstery Nozzle, Crevice Nozzle Filter, Telescopic Tube
Application/
Cordless = Yes
Floor Type = Carpet, Hard Floor, Laminate Floor, Tile Floor
Pet Hair Cleaning = Yes
Battery Rechargeable = Yes
Power Source = Battery
Input Voltage = 22 V DC
Colour = Red, Grey
Height = 110 cm
Width = 26 cm
Depth = 23 cm
Weight (Approximate)
Package Contents = Freedom Pets 22v Lithium 2in1 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Wall Mount, Motorised Pets Turbo Brush
Stock Type = Agency Product
About
Atlantic Electrics is one of London's leading home electrical stores. Shop for appliances direct from our online store all at fantastic low prices or, buy from our local London branches just off the North Circular or in Brent Cross. We have in stock a wide range of electrical, home & kitchen appliances including fridges, ovens, cheap washing machines, televisions and home cinema systems. So whether you are looking for the latest 3D ready TV, Sonos Playbar or vacuum cleaner we are sure to be able to help. More information visit our website:
https://www.atlanticelectrics.co.uk
Media Contact
Rinesh Patel - Atlantic Electrics Ltd.
020 8208 6999
sales@atlanticelectrics.com
