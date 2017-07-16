 
Oddway International Announces Business-Growth In The Business Of Thailand Medicine Supply

The Most Preferred Name In The Pharmaceutical Industry Announced Major Plans For Extending Throughout Thailand In Coming Days
 
 
DARIYAGANJ, India - July 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Oddway International has announced that it will be directly meet the requirements of the Thailand Federal large, medium and small businesses and individuals for their pharmaceutical needs. Oddway International is a leading global exporter, trader, distributor and wholesaler of generic drugs and pharmaceuticals, and is known for its economic prices. Oddway International's strong and independent infrastructure makes it one of the most extensive exporters.

Our aim is to maintain the relationship with the customer's health, safety and indulgence, and be able to reflect with good satisfaction. "We ensure that the various compounds are delivered on time to meet the needs of all our customers," said Oddway International spokesman.

The export house has very strong ethical standards and does not have a compromise on the quality of their products. Every time the products are inspected by experts properly. The company distributes a large number of drugs, as well as life-saving medicines in hospitals and online medicine stores around the world. In addition, the buyer of the company varies from small to medium and large size, and the export house is well equipped for processing orders of all kinds for all known diseases and ailments. From Antibiotics to Antiviruses, Hepatitis to Arthritis, HIV / AIDS to Cancer and many other diseases, the medication offered by Oddway International proved to be the most effective for everyone.

Oddway International has become a trusted brand of international pharmaceutical industry for over a decade. With its wholesale mechanism, distribution network, logistics infrastructure and supply chain management, the company has reached the majority of Thailand customers. The company received brilliant views, the customer's reflection reflects the company's performance and beliefs of the story. From Bangkok to Pattaya, Chiang Mai to Hat Yai, these products are popular in the community and growing. More information about Oddway International is available on their website at http://www.oddwayinternational.com

Media Contact
Oddway International
+91-9873336444
sales@oddwayinternational.com
