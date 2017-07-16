Buy Purest Organic Darjeeling Loose leaf tea at best Prices online from Jay Shree tea

It is not always possible get the best blend of Darjeeling loose leaf teas in the market. But with Jay Shree Tea, the tea lovers can definitely expect to get the best quality teas at the most reasonable rates.

-- It is not always possible get the best blend of Darjeeling loose leaf teas in the market. But with Jay Shree Tea, the tea lovers can definitely expect to get the best quality teas at the most reasonable rates.Yes, not just loose leaf teas, but other variants of authentic Darjeeling teas like black tea and first flush teas are also available with the supplier. Jay Shree Tea is the second largest producer of tea in India having tea gardens at Darjeeling and own processing plants. The company exports organic Darjeeling loose leaf tea to more than 40 countries. Jay Shree teas have reached tea lovers in countries like UK, USA, France, Germany, and Japan.At Jay Shree Tea, the tea lovers can place orders for bulk purchase. The company offers wholesale rates of teas. In addition to selling online, the seller also sells teas in auctions. The company values high quality and different variants too. Thus, the buyers have the opportunity to choose to buy almost any variant of teas they prefer.Jay Shree Tea lets the buyers buy 100kgs or more at once at wholesale prices. Thus, if one wants to stock teas before the rare variants like the Darjeeling first flush tea, goes out of stock for the season, it is possible.Not just Darjeeling teas, but the supplier also deals with other variants of teas like Assam teas as well. The company is one of its kind and produces the most authentic and pure variant of teas in the market. The customers can only expect to get the best quality teas from Jay Shree Tea.: Jay Shree Tea has been providing authentic variants of teas for around 70 years. The company was formed in 27October, 1945 and since then it has been involved in providing the customers with the best brands of teas in the market. The company has enticed the wholesale market for teas for more than 7 decades. Over the years it has come to become the second largest tea suppliers in India."Industry House", (15th Floor) 10,Camac Street, Kolkata-700 017MR. LALKRISHNA HOMAGAI+91 33 2282 7531-34 / Ext.no. 458