News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Sunday, August 20th Open House at Congregation B'nai Israel in Vallejo, CA
Solano County's first and oldest Synagogue is hosting a free open house event for families and community members.
Music, Israeli dancing and craft projects will be provided along with food and beverages. Families with children will find a welcoming environment at this afternoon event. Interested community members are invited to engage with Vallejo's Jewish community and learn about its program offerings.
"I look forward to meeting and greeting everyone that joins us for this beginning of the year open house at B'nai Israel" said Rabbi David White. "I particularly am excited about this time together because what makes this B'nai Israel community unique is the genuine warmth and caring that reflects the energy and character of B'nai Israel. People who choose to be members of Congregation B'nai Israel (CBI) become part of an extended family that feels like the kind of neighborhood that used to reflect life in America in more "innocent" times, when people didn't move around so much and thereby could count on lasting friendships that were multi-generational. CBI is like that today, even if it is a neighborhood that you may have to drive to. Whatever else people find appealing about our synagogue, its greatest resource and attribute is the people themselves that choose to be part of this amazing group...so welcome to our growing family!"
The free event will take place in Vallejo at Congregation B'nai Israel on Sunday, August 20, 2017 from 2-4pm. The Synagogue is located on Nebraska Street, just two blocks east of Tuolomne Street in Vallejo. Familes are encouraged to attend.
RSVP's are requested but not required by submitting on the Congregation's website: www.bnaisrael.com.
About Congregation B'nai Israel
Congregation B'nai Israel has been Solano county's first and oldest synagogue since 1910. A non-profit organization, the Congregation is solely self-supporting and integrally connected and partnered with its community. Congregation B'nai Israel is a welcoming, inclusive, egalitarian community; spiritual and traditional. The synagogue has been located in its present building near Nebraska and Tuolomne for 67 years (since 1948). The mission of B'nai Israel as a growing, nurturing, inclusive congregation is to serve the spiritual, cultural, educational and social needs of the Jewish community.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse