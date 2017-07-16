 
Industry News





July 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
22212019181716

Brews & Blues in the Garden Event Annual Fundraiser Celebrates Local Brewers

 
 
FULLERTON, Calif. - July 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The Fullerton Arboretum will hold their 5th Annual Brews & Blues in the Garden fundraising event on Saturday, August 19th from 5:30-9:00 PM.

This event will feature 15+ SoCal breweries for an evening of unlimited beer and wine tastes, live blues music, food trucks, games, opportunity drawings, and more. Tickets include admission, souvenir tasting glass, unlimited tastes, live music, and free parking at the Arboretum.

Participating breweries include:

·         -Anaheim Brewery

·         -Evans Brewing Co.

·         -Karl Strauss Brewing Company

·         -Bottle Logic Brewing

·         -Laguna Beach Beer Company

·         -Legends Craft Brewery

·         -Stereo Brewing

·         -Backstreet Brewery

·         -All-American Ale Works

·         -Last Name Brewing

·         -101 Cider House

·         -Newport Brewery

·         -Beachwood Brewing

Ticket cost is $45/person or $40/Arboretum members. Designated Driver tickets are also available for purchase, which include a water and soda. Tickets can be purchased online now at http://www.fullertonarboretum.com/Brews-and-Blues/

All proceeds from this event will support plant conservation, environmental education programs, and the diverse gardens of the Arboretum. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

For more information, please contact the Arboretum at 657-278-4010 or visit http://fullertonarboretum.org/brews_and_blues.php

Fullerton Arboretum
***@gmail.com
Source:Fullerton Arboretum
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
