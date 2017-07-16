News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Brews & Blues in the Garden Event Annual Fundraiser Celebrates Local Brewers
This event will feature 15+ SoCal breweries for an evening of unlimited beer and wine tastes, live blues music, food trucks, games, opportunity drawings, and more. Tickets include admission, souvenir tasting glass, unlimited tastes, live music, and free parking at the Arboretum.
Participating breweries include:
· -Anaheim Brewery
· -Evans Brewing Co.
· -Karl Strauss Brewing Company
· -Bottle Logic Brewing
· -Laguna Beach Beer Company
· -Legends Craft Brewery
· -Stereo Brewing
· -Backstreet Brewery
· -All-American Ale Works
· -Last Name Brewing
· -101 Cider House
· -Newport Brewery
· -Beachwood Brewing
Ticket cost is $45/person or $40/Arboretum members. Designated Driver tickets are also available for purchase, which include a water and soda. Tickets can be purchased online now at http://www.fullertonarboretum.com/
All proceeds from this event will support plant conservation, environmental education programs, and the diverse gardens of the Arboretum. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.
For more information, please contact the Arboretum at 657-278-4010 or visit http://fullertonarboretum.org/
Contact
Fullerton Arboretum
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse