Lennar Debuts World's First Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ Home Design at North Creek Ridge

North Creek Ridge showcases a new homebuilding approach enabling whole-home Wi-Fi, seamless voice control, online shopping and home automation as standard features

Lennar will premier their new smart home package at North Creek Ridge.

-- Lennar (NYSE:LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation's largest builders, today unveiled North Creek Ridge as one of the world's first to include Wi-Fi CERTIFIED smart homes featuring integrated automation and voice control with Amazon Alexa – all a part of Lennar's signature Everything's Included® approach to homebuilding. North Creek Ridge Grand Opens this weekend from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the public to discover state-of-the-art living in a Lennar home.Lennar's Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Home Design™ guarantees consistent, reliable coverage in every room of the home. This allows buyers to control a wide range of included smart products from the most innovative and reliable manufacturers – including Amazon, Baldwin, Honeywell, Kwikset, Lutron, Ring, Ruckus, Samsung and Sonos.North Creek Ridge is a new Lennar community that offers homeshoppers seven distinctive floor plans to choose from, with home sizes ranging approximately from 2,494 to 3,471 square feet. These residences showcase beautiful design with open-concept living spaces, gourmet-inspired kitchens, enviable master suites and a high level of energy-efficient and stylish standard features, in addition to Lennar's newly included smart home technology.During the design of Lennar's Wi-Fi CERTIFIED homes, every floor plan undergoes a rigorous process that includes mapping Wi-Fi signal strength and quality – taking into consideration building materials and other factors that can affect connectivity. That determines the placement of the commercial-grade Ruckus Unleashed access points that are built right into the home during construction, according to demanding standards set by the Wi-Fi Alliance, the worldwide network of companies that drives the interoperability, adoption and evolution of Wi-Fi globally.In addition to the significant value Lennar's signature Everything's Included program already offers – such as upgraded countertops and appliances – buyers also receive a wide range of smart products from top manufacturers that change the way they live in their new home at no additional cost. For example:· Luxurious smart front-door lockset and hardware from Baldwin and Kwikset that allows secure, keyless and touch-to-open™access at the front door. "There will be a wide array of Baldwin Evolved and Kwikset electronic and traditional locks included on these homes, offering homeowners unmatched style, convenience and touch-to-open technology,"said Phil Szuba, president of the Hardware and Home Improvement (HHI) division of Spectrum Brands, Inc. "By combining the highest architectural standards with advanced technology, we are helping homeowners unlock a whole new way of living."· Ring Video Doorbell gives homeowners a look at who's at the front door even when they're not home. "Ring is excited to be part of the revolutionary Wi-Fi CERTIFIED homes designed by Lennar," said Jamie Siminoff, CEO and Founder of Ring. "Every home will feature Ring's Elite Video Doorbell to offer residents an unmatched ability to keep tabs on what's happening at their front door."· Smart climate control to keep the home comfortable and allow homeowners to save on energy costs with Honeywell thermostats. "Customers put their trust in Honeywell to help them enjoy peace of mind and savings that are possible with our family of connected thermostats,"said Scott Harkins, vice president, Honeywell Home and Building Technologies. "Our partnership with Lennar's Wi-Fi Certified homes now make it easy for families to control their thermostats remotely from anywhere on a mobile device. We are excited to offer homeowners a thermostat in every home that delivers comfort when they are home and savings while they are away."· Reliable control of lights and window shades from anywhere inside or outside the home from Lutron, the company that's been reliably dimming the lights in homes and offices for more than 55 years. "The right lighting can transform the look of the room and set the mood for any activity," said Michael Smith, Vice President of Sales at Lutron. "Lutron smart lighting controls and automated shades give homeowners the power to control both sunlight and the lighting in their home with a simple voice command, or via the Lutron app. This means you'll always arrive to a well-lit home and can effortlessly create the perfect atmosphere for family movie night or entertaining friends."· Wireless music in any room with the Sonos home sound system. "We know that listening to music out loud throughout your home inspires more togetherness and happiness," said Zack Kramer, Senior Director, AMPAC Marketing at Sonos. "Our partnership with Lennar's Wi-Fi Certified Home Initiative makes it even easier for our customers to bring music into any room of their home."• Seamless integrated control with iOS or Android devices from anywhere in the world with Samsung SmartThings. "Samsung SmartThings gives homeowners a simple way to automate their daily routines with hundreds of different connected devices, allowing for better control and monitoring of their home from anywhere, with a few taps on their smartphones,"said Bill Lee, Vice President, Smart Home Product Marketing, Samsung Electronics America. "From changing the temperature with your voice using Amazon Alexa, to knowing who is ringing your doorbell, or turning on the lights before you arrive home, the possibilities are endless with Samsung SmartThings to make daily life easier for Lennar Wi-Fi CERTIFIED home buyers."North Creek Ridge offers homeshoppers a fantastic opportunity to elevate their lifestyle with a new home that features the very best in modern living. The Grand Opening will take place this Saturday, July 22 at the Welcome Home Center, located at 23530 45th Avenue South East. For more information visit www.lennar.com/ seattle or call 855-325-1484.