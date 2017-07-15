Lord Neil Gibson Partners With Ali Cloud Investment

DUBAI, UAE
- July 21, 2017
- PRLog
-- Lord Neil Benjamin Gibson proudly announces his signed working arrangement and partnership with Ali Cloud Investment LLC, an agreement that will draw upon the combined resources of both firms to provide alternative forms of financing and creative strategic options for development projects. Ali Cloud Investment, a global firm with offices in Dubai and India, is primarily involved in creative financing and structuring arrangements for new ventures in the alternative energy, technology and real estate sectors. Through creative funding programs that also draw upon experience and existing human capital for leveraging in order to ensure success, the Ali Cloud Investment and Gibson partnership strives to become the business funding model of the future. Lord Gibson feels that this combination of creativity, adequate funding and access to the necessary intelligence will provide a blueprint for success that can be utilized and applied across multiple industries immediately, and to nearly any venture in the near future. Contact Lord Gibson at http://www.lordneilgibsoncourtcases.com/
for more information.