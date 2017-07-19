

epetsure™ Launches Vet Approved Pet Insurance Marketplace Pet insurance marketplace for Savvy Pet Parents launches in the U.S. 1 2 www.epetsure.com epetsure quotes SAN DIEGO - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Today marks the re-launch of epetsure™, a pet insurance marketplace aimed at helping millennial pet parents protect their four legged best friends. The idea came about when Andy Smit, serial pet industry entrepreneur, saw a need in the market for a clean, modern, millennial focused marketplace for pet parents. According to a recent survey by the



The company's focus on millennial pet parents was very much planned. According to epetsure's CEO Andy Smit, "Many millennial pet parent households are forgoing having children and instead are adopting four legged best friends. That means just like a child needs health insurance to protect them in case of accidents, pet insurance is that equivalent and more millennial pet parents need to know their options."



According to Andy, the platform will evolve to include features that cater to the busy lifestyles of this demographic. Millennials not only do more with their pets, they also are hyper conscious when it comes to shopping for items such as food and toys. For example, according to a survey done by Wakefield Research, 88 percent of millennial pet parents prefer to purchase natural/organic pet foods.



"We are excited about our re-launch after months of studying, researching and finding the best pet insurance providers for pet parents," stated Andy. Now pet parents can make more informed decisions as to which providers they feel is best suited for their pets' needs. The best part is that pet parents can get a policy for as little as one dollar per day!



About epetsure™: epetsure™ helps pet parents compare pet insurance quotes from top researched pet insurance providers across the U.S. Our motto, Wag More. Worry Less. ™, is deeply rooted in our mission to help every pet parents protect their four-legged best friends. epetsure™ also partners with rescue groups to donate part of their proceeds to help feed shelter animals.



