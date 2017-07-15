News By Tag
Solar Power for Africa Can Cost Less Than Kerosene or Gasoline Generators
New Blog and Classified Ad Website Launched at www.SolarPowerForAfrica.com
www.SolarPowerForAfrica.com is a brand new website by BIG Marketing Solutions LLC designed to help further awareness of the availability of solar power in Africa and share the economic reality that electricity can be made available to the world's most underserved population - citizens on the "Dark Continent" of Africa.
The mobile friendly website serves social and economic empowerment goals of spreading the news about how affordable solar power has become in Africa; that electricity from solar energy currently costs less than the kerosene and gasoline powered generators in widespread use in Africa; how the implementation of solar power can help promote access to medical care, social empowerment and development, educational opportunity, and political power in the under-developed countries in Africa.
A News Blog is published at www.SolarPowerForAfrica.com along with free and paid classified ads.
The website, www.SolarPowerForAfrica.com is a pro-bono project of BIG Marketing Solutions LLC launched in the spirit of social entrepreneurialism. Revenue generated will offset time and costs invested with a hope of generating a profit that can be re-invested in the mission of helping connect potential buyers and sellers of solar power products and services.
About BIG Marketing Solutions LLC:
BIG Marketing Solutions LLC Delivers Affordable, Professional, Measurable Digital Marketing Results! The company was founded by Lonn Dugan in 2008. Dugan is known as "The Toledo SEO Wizard" and is a formally educated, classically trained, and experienced Entrepreneur, Project Manager, Marketing Executive, Consultant, Analyst, Designer, Content Strategist, Copy Writer, Graphic Artist, Webmaster, and Web Developer. He brings a wide variety of business experience with traditional and digital marketing to his work for businesses and organizations of all kinds.
Client reviews say it all. Opportunity analysis, strategic planning, excellent execution, on time delivery – and under budget!
The company website is at http://www.BigMarketingSolutions.com
Media Contact
Lonn Dugan, BIG Marketing Solutions LLC
email@bigmarketingsolutions.com | 419-764-9649
email@bigmarketingsolutions.com
