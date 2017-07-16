 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
22212019181716


Connecticut Startup Puts the Wraps on Costa Rica Hydro Bus

G-Force Signs & Graphics completes branding on City of Liberia's hydrogen electric bus demonstration project as part of collaborative project between Costa Rica and US businesses.
 
1 2 3 4
Costa-Rica-Hydro-Bus-1
Costa-Rica-Hydro-Bus-1
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. - July 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Costa Rica's new hydrogen-electric bus project, completed through a collaboration by various U.S. and Costa Rican companies for the City of Liberia, Guanacaste received a graphic makeover by South Windsor business, G-Force Signs & Graphics.

The bus, powered by compressed hydrogen, with a seated capacity for 35 passengers, will be operating on demonstrative routes in and around the City of Liberia.  The project makes Costa Rica the second Latin American nation to develop hydrogen technology for transportation.

Collaboring on the technology for the project with Costa Rica's Sistema de Banca para el Desarrollo company was Ad Astra Rocket Company, US Hybrid Corporation, Air Liquide, Cummins Inc and Relaxury S.A..  The collaboration combined logistics and technology expertise.

To help the promotion of the project, the graphics and branding team at G-Force Signs & Graphics were selected to provide the graphics and lettering for the Van Hool bus.

"We were excited to meet the challenge of this exciting project which required strong scheduling and logistics management," said Greg Ghezzi, G-Force Signs & Graphics President and Project Lead.  "The size of the bus meant a lot of material precisely produced and applied. It was a large, high-profile project within an exciting transportation space."

Ghezzi stated their large indoor vehicle bay is usually used for these types of projects.  "This project was completed on-site for our client in order to meet the project's time-tables.. For most vehicle projects we do, weather isn't a factor.  Fortunately, for this bus wrap and graphics project, the weather did not impede us."

In addition to logo applications and window lettering, the bus received a large, partial graphics wrap helping with branding the project as sleek, clean and friendly.  "The imagery really supports what this project is about," added Greg.  "It's a very slick and modern looking bus."

The bus was delivered and is today servicing passengers in and around the City of Liberia, which is located in northern Costa Rica, near the Nicoya Pennisula.

Hydrogen is produced from renewable electricity through water electrolysis.  When applied and used in transportation, stored hydrogen combines with oxygen from the air to produce electricity, which feeds an electric motor.  The operational byproduct is water vapor.

End
Source:G-Force Signs & Graphics
Email:***@gforcesigns.com
Tags:Vehicle Wrap, Hydrogen Electric, Bus Wrap, Vehicle Graphics, Bus Conversion, Vehicle Marketing, G-Force Graphics, Costa Rica Bus
Industry:Environment, Marketing, Transportation
Location:South Windsor - Connecticut - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Digital Marketing Partner News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share