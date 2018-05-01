 
6th Annual NYC Re-tails & Sales Pet Expo

Mark Your Calendar for The 6th Annual NYC Re-tails & Sales Pet Expo on Tuesday, May 1st, 2018!
 
 
May 1 2018
May 1 2018
 
NEW YORK - July 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Mark your calendar and save the date because the 6th annual NYC Re-tails & Sales Pet Expo is back for more pet industry fun! This one-of-a-kind boutique B2B tradeshow will be held on Tuesday, May 1st, 2018 from 1pm-6pm at Home Studio Inc. near Union Square Park. Hosted once again by Nancy Hassel of American Pet Professionals and Dana Humphrey of Whitegate PR, the upcoming NYC Re-tails & Sales Pet Expo will feature new products for 2018.

Media, Pet Retailers, Groomers, Veterinarians, Social Media and Pet Influencers will join together to learn about latest and greatest pet products available on the market. Press and pet celebrities will be in attendance as well as retailers traveling from distances including Boston, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, New York City, Pennsylvania and Long Island to see and shop for products for their pet stores.  In addition, Nancy and Dana are excited to announce Pet Age Magazine as this year's Presenting Media Sponsor. Pet Age Magazine has been a supporter and sponsor since the first expo back in 2014.

Over the years, the pet industry has experienced continuous, unprecedented growth. Early this March, The American Pet Products Association (APPA) announced that the overall spending in the pet industry has surpassed previous spending by more than $6 billion. With over 84.6 million pet-owning households in the US (about 68% of total households), it's safe to say that people love caring for and living with four-legged companions.

"Pet owners today have a parenting attitude towards their pets. In fact, the humanization of pets has become a global trend," states Dana Humphrey, Founder and President of Whitegate PR, "Because more people feel that their animals are part of their human family, they provide for them as they would other members of their household. This trend has most certainly influenced pet buying preferences, which is why higher quality products are in demand."

In previous years, NYC Re-tails & Sales vendors have showcased everything from luxurious beds, nutritious food and treats, top-of-the-line grooming supplies, beautiful jewelry, stylish collars, durable leashes, innovative pet technology, and more. This year, retailers will have the opportunity to participate in two educational sessions before the event. A few other surprises are in store as well!

May is declared National Pet Month, a time to celebrate the importance of pets and pet ownership, and the first full week in May is National Pet Week, which is dedicated to celebrating the four-legged friends that enrich our lives each and every day. The NYC Re-tails & Sales Pet Expo event is the perfect way to kick-off this special week and month long occasion.

"Each year, the NYC Re-tails & Sales Pet Expo has a bigger and better turnout than the year before," expresses Nancy Hassel, Founder and President of American Pet Professionals, "We love to watch participants network and establish connections in a fun, laid-back but business focused atmosphere. We hope to see you there!"

Connect Socially!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/NYCRetailsandSalesPetExpo/

Twitter: @retailsalesexpo

For media requests about the upcoming expo, contact Dana Humphrey at whitegatepr@gmail.com or call (619) 414-9307 or contact Nancy Hassel at Nancy@AmericanPetProfessionals.com or call (631) 446-1105. For more information about the expo or to become a vendor go to: www.RetailsandSalesPetExpo.com.

Dana Humphrey
***@gmail.com
