NoMo Nausea Hits the Shelves of Bed Bath & Beyond
CEO and inventor Jaqueline Darna is overjoyed about NoMo Nausea's partnership with Bed Bath & Beyond. "I'm so excited that the NoMo Nausea band can now help patients across the country who suffer from uncontrollable nausea and vomiting like I did," Darna said.
A variety of ailments can induce nausea and vomiting. Seasickness, morning sickness and carsickness are no match though for NoMo Nausea's patented and drug-free formula, which combines P6 acupressure and peppermint essential oil. A study of post-operative anesthesia patients (many of whom suffer from unbearable nausea and vomiting) found that patients using the band had an 88.8% reduction in vomiting and a 50% reduction in feelings of nausea. These astounding results have made the NoMo Nausea band a favorite product for surgeons and healthcare workers all over the world.
For more information about NoMo Nausea and its sister product NoMo Migraine, please visit https://nomonausea.com.
