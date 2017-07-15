 
News By Tag
* Nausea
* Vomiting
* Seasickness Bracelet
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Tampa
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21201918171615


NoMo Nausea Hits the Shelves of Bed Bath & Beyond

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Nausea
Vomiting
Seasickness Bracelet

Industry:
Retail

Location:
Tampa - Florida - US

TAMPA, Fla. - July 21, 2017 - PRLog -- NoMo Nausea is delighted to announce that our signature NoMo Nausea wristband is now available at over 200 Bed Bath & Beyond stores nationwide. Jacqueline Darna invented the NoMo Nausea band only a few years ago after she experienced debilitating nausea and vomiting following the birth of her second child. Darna's genius invention combines the ancient Chinese practice of acupressure with the aromatherapy benefits of peppermint essential oil to provide both a natural and miraculously effective remedy for nausea and vomiting. Thankfully for consumers in the United States, this life-saving treatment caught the eye of Bed Bath & Beyond, which now carries it in the Harmon Face Values section of select stores.

         CEO and inventor Jaqueline Darna is overjoyed about NoMo Nausea's partnership with Bed Bath & Beyond. "I'm so excited that the NoMo Nausea band can now help patients across the country who suffer from uncontrollable nausea and vomiting like I did," Darna said.

         A variety of ailments can induce nausea and vomiting. Seasickness, morning sickness and carsickness are no match though for NoMo Nausea's patented and drug-free formula, which combines P6 acupressure and peppermint essential oil. A study of post-operative anesthesia patients (many of whom suffer from unbearable nausea and vomiting) found that patients using the band had an 88.8% reduction in vomiting and a 50% reduction in feelings of nausea. These astounding results have made the NoMo Nausea band a favorite product for surgeons and healthcare workers all over the world.

         For more information about NoMo Nausea and its sister product NoMo Migraine, please visit https://nomonausea.com.

Contact
Colter Lena
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
NoMo Nausea PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share