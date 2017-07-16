News By Tag
Help the Flathead Rapids Support Kids through the Great Fish Community Challenge
The Flathead Rapids, a nonprofit providing high-quality soccer opportunities to the children of Montana's Flathead Valley, has officially been entered into the Great Fish Community Challenge, a communitywide fundraising event.
"We're so honored to be part of the Great Fish this year," said Ryan Heflin, executive director of the Flathead Rapids. "By keeping our registration fees low, we don't actually make money on our programs, so we rely on fundraising, donations, and sponsorship to stay viable. An opportunity like the Great Fish is invaluable to our club."
All funds raised for the Rapids through the Great Fish will go directly toward the club's fall reactional soccer programs.
"Our primary goal is to ensure every kid who wants to play soccer in the valley has access to a high-quality, developmentally appropriate soccer program, and our rec options are key to that mission," said Heflin. "Events like the Great Fish allow us to keep offering all levels of soccer programs, so even a kid who's never played before can benefit from everything team sports have to offer."
The Great Fish Community Challenge began in 2015, and in that first year, it raised $1.1 million for thirty-two local nonprofits. This year, the Great Fish Community Challenge runs from July 20, 2017, to September 15, 2017, and hopes to outstrip that mark. The nonprofit of the donor's choosing always receives 100 percent of the designated donation amount, and the Challenge is also a unique opportunity for participants to maximize their donations, as the Whitefish Community Foundation makes a percentage match for all eligible raised funds.
"The Great Fish isn't just about money," said Heflin. "The exposure this helps us get in the community is fantastic. We just want to see kids learning soccer, having fun, and getting healthy. The more people in our community who know about the Rapids, the better it ultimately is for the kids."
If you're interested in donating to the Rapids, please visit their Great Fish page at https://whitefishcommunityfoundation.thankyou4caring.org/
For more information about the Flathead Rapids themselves, visit their website: http://www.flatheadrapids.com.
About the Flathead Rapids:
The Flathead Rapids are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based out of Whitefish, Montana. They provide high-quality soccer programs to children ages four to eighteen in the Flathead Valley.
Contact
Ryan Heflin
Flathead Rapids, Executive Director
4256817969
info@flatheadrapids.com
