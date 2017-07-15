News By Tag
Miller & Wynn Hires Brittany Hulsey Smith
"We're excited to welcome Brittany to the Miller & Wynn team," said Mike Miller, founder of Miller & Wynn law firm. "Having worked in the county for more than a decade, her expertise and credibility are an asset to our firm."
Smith has 13 years of experience working with Clerk of Superior Court Office in Douglas County, Douglas County District Attorney's Office and Superior Court Clerk's Office. She attained her Paralegal Certification from the University of Georgia Continuing Education Program in 2014.
This has been a year of growth for the firm, as they recently announced a partnership with attorney Patricia Roy to expand their domestic law practice.
Miller & Wynn has offices in Douglasville and Carrollton. For more information about the firm or if you find yourself in need of legal assistance, please contact Michael Miller or Christopher Wynn at 404-857-
