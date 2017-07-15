 
Miller & Wynn Hires Brittany Hulsey Smith

 
BREMEN, Ga. - July 21, 2017 - PRLog -- DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. – Miller & Wynn, Attorneys at Law, announces that Brittany Hulsey Smith has joined the practice as a paralegal. The Douglas County native will be based in the Douglasville office of Miller & Wynn, a law firm specializing in personal injury, criminal defense, family law and probate estates.

"We're excited to welcome Brittany to the Miller & Wynn team," said Mike Miller, founder of Miller & Wynn law firm. "Having worked in the county for more than a decade, her expertise and credibility are an asset to our firm."

Smith has 13 years of experience working with Clerk of Superior Court Office in Douglas County, Douglas County District Attorney's Office and Superior Court Clerk's Office.  She attained her Paralegal Certification from the University of Georgia Continuing Education Program in 2014.

This has been a year of growth for the firm, as they recently announced a partnership with attorney Patricia Roy to expand their domestic law practice.

Miller & Wynn has offices in Douglasville and Carrollton. For more information about the firm or if you find yourself in need of legal assistance, please contact Michael Miller or Christopher Wynn at    404-857-2960 or visit www.MillerWynnLaw.com.

