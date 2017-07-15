 
The Flame Broiler To Bring Simple, Healthy Fast Food To Highland Park

Award-Winning Dining Concept Flame Broiler to Open New Location
 
 
IRVINE, Calif. - July 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The Flame Broiler, known for serving simple, healthy and delicious rice bowls while on the go, continues its expansion with a new location in the Highland Park area of Los Angeles, CA.

To celebrate The Flame Broiler's new location in Los Angeles, they will be offering buy one rice bowl, get the second bowl for 50% off to the public on grand opening day, which is Sunday, July 23.

This will be the first The Flame Broiler location for franchisees Allen and Liza Cheung, who own and will manage the store as a husband and wife team. Native to the Highland Park area, Allen and Liza are looking forward to bringing a healthy dining concept to the neighborhood, along with promoting better eating alternatives.

"The Flame Broiler is the perfect addition to our Highland Park neighborhood," said Allen Cheung, The Flame Broiler franchisee. "There aren't any healthy, fast-casual alternatives in the area, and since The Flame Broiler's goals of encouraging proper eating habits are a core value of mine as well, I'm looking forward to making a difference in the area together."

The Flame Broiler's core menu features delicious rice bowls that start at only 140 calories. The bowls are made with non-GMO white or brown rice, Angus beef, all-natural chicken or organic charbroiled tofu, freshly blanched vegetables, and topped with chopped green onions. For an added flavor kick, guests are invited to top their bowls off with The Flame Broiler's proprietary hot sauce, double hot sauce, triple hot sauce  or their Korean BBQ inspired Magic Sauce.

"All of the new The Flame Broiler locations that open are exciting to see as a company," said Young Lee, CEO and founder of The Flame Broiler. "We enjoy seeing new franchisees like Allen and Liza open their own stores in our home territory of Southern California, improving health one bowl at a time, and know they will make a great addition to The Flame Broiler family."

The newly opened The Flame Broiler is located at 5638 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90042and is open daily from 10:30 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.  For more information, please visit https://www.flamebroilerusa.com/.

About The Flame Broiler:
Founded in 1995, The Flame Broiler is a quick-service restaurant franchise that is loyal to its tradition of serving simple, healthy fast food at an affordable price point. Its menu consists of white or brown steamed rice, organic tofu, choice Angus beef and all-natural chicken, as well as vegetables. Additionally, the concept uses no dairy and or fryers. The Flame Broiler was recently ranked #329 in the 2015 Franchise Times Next 200+ listing as well Bond's Top 100 Franchises of 2015. Additional accolades include USA Today's Top 50 Franchises for Minorities from 2010-2013. Starting in Orange County, California by Young Lee, The Flame Broiler has grown to more than 180 restaurants throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Oklahoma and Florida.

Konnect Agency
***@konnectagency.com
End
Source:Flame Brolier
Email:***@konnectagency.com
