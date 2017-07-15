JACA Architects Awarded Design to Significantly Expand Tobey Hospital's Emergency Department

 
WAREHAM, Mass. - July 21, 2017 - PRLog -- JACAArchitects (www.jacaarchitects.com), one of New England's premier healthcare-exclusive architectural firms, announced the awarding of the design project to significantly expand the emergency department at Tobey Hospital, one of four hospitals that comprise the Southcoast Health System.

The current emergency department has the capacity to treat 15,000 patients annually, although the hospital's emergency services currently treat an average of 31,000 patients annually.  Given this overburdened care offering, Tobey Hospital will expand the emergency department's annual patient capacity to 40,000.  Additionally, JACA Architects has been tasked with creating private rooms out of the department's current double-occupancy rooms.  Construction is tentatively expected to begin this summer.

"Obviously, Tobey Hospital has a great need for an expanded emergency department," said Anthony Cavallaro, president of JACA Architects.  "We're glad to have been counted on to design an emergency department that can better meet the needs of the multitude of patients Tobey sees in the course of the year.  Tobey Hospital is an integral facility of the greater Wareham community, and we are proud to be contributing to even better health care for the area's residents and visitors."

About JACA Architects

JACA Architects is a 24-employee healthcare architectural firm founded in 1991 by Anthony Cavallaro, AIA, who serves as the company's president and chief executive officer. JACA focuses its practice exclusively in the field of healthcare and medical design. JACA's design work can be seen in many healthcare facilities throughout the region. A partial list of clients includes Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Lahey Health, Southcoast Health, and Cape Cod Healthcare. The firm's design expertise includes operating rooms, clinics, hospitals, physicians' offices, and all aspects of healthcare design. JACA maintains offices at 9 Billings Road, North Quincy, MA. For additional information on the firm, please visit www.jacaarchitects.com or call (617) 769-6300.
