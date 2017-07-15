News By Tag
JACA Architects Awarded Design to Significantly Expand Tobey Hospital's Emergency Department
The current emergency department has the capacity to treat 15,000 patients annually, although the hospital's emergency services currently treat an average of 31,000 patients annually. Given this overburdened care offering, Tobey Hospital will expand the emergency department's annual patient capacity to 40,000. Additionally, JACA Architects has been tasked with creating private rooms out of the department's current double-occupancy rooms. Construction is tentatively expected to begin this summer.
"Obviously, Tobey Hospital has a great need for an expanded emergency department,"
About JACA Architects
JACA Architects is a 24-employee healthcare architectural firm founded in 1991 by Anthony Cavallaro, AIA, who serves as the company's president and chief executive officer. JACA focuses its practice exclusively in the field of healthcare and medical design. JACA's design work can be seen in many healthcare facilities throughout the region. A partial list of clients includes Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Lahey Health, Southcoast Health, and Cape Cod Healthcare. The firm's design expertise includes operating rooms, clinics, hospitals, physicians' offices, and all aspects of healthcare design. JACA maintains offices at 9 Billings Road, North Quincy, MA. For additional information on the firm, please visit www.jacaarchitects.com or call (617) 769-6300.
