Win Tickets to Current Swell's Tour!

-- Vancouver's Current Swell announce a month-long U.S. headlining tour, starting July 27. The summer dates are to support their latest album When To Talk And When To Listen (out now via Nettwerk Records). The official music video for lead single "It Ain't Right" truly captures the band doing what they do best–performing onstage. Don't you want to experience that up close and personal?Grab a ticket to one of their tour dates and you will! And lucky for you, Thrillcall is giving away a pair of tickets to their upcoming shows! See the full list of tour dates below. Download the app to enter. (See below for more information.)Grammy-winning producer Jacquire King (Kings of Leon, Tom Waits, Norah Jones, Cold War Kids, Of Monsters and Men, James Bay) produced Current Swell's album over four weeks in two vastly different locales: Nashville and Vancouver. During the first night at Nashville's famed Blackbird Studios, King cut short the sessions and told the band to come back when they had something worthwhile to say. A blunt, band-only meeting quickly cured what ailed them. The four friends returned the following day ready to create. Current Swell has a proven track record -two singles from 2014's Ulysses hit No. 1 on iTunes Canada's rock chart, both landing Top 10 on the commercial rock charts in Canada. A solid fanbase has taken the group across four continents–North America, South America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. But, all signs point to When To Talk And When To Listen casting a wider net. Current Swell is Scott Stanton (lead vocals/guitars), Dave Lang (vocals/guitars), Ghosty Boy (vocals/bass)and Chris Petersen (drums).*****Thrillcall will be doing giveaways for the concerts shown below. To enter, download the app: https://getapp.thrillcall.com/? utm_source=PRLog&utm_m... Read more about the tour and access the giveaways: http://blog.thrillcall.com/ 2017/07/21/win- free-tickets- cu... Current Swell TourJuly 31 –Boston, MA @ Great ScottAugust 1 –New York, NY @ Webster HallAugust 2 –Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & SaddleAugust 16 –Austin, TX @ StubbsAugust 17 –Dallas, TX @ Double WideAugust 21 –Milwaukee, WI @ Shank HallAugust 22 –Columbus, OH @ The BasementAugust 23 –Pittsburgh, PA @ Club AEAugust 25 –Chicago, IL @ SchubasAugust 26 –Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club