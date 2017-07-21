News By Tag
Win Tickets to Current Swell's Tour!
Current Swell is headed out on tour, and you can win tickets!
Grab a ticket to one of their tour dates and you will! And lucky for you, Thrillcall is giving away a pair of tickets to their upcoming shows! See the full list of tour dates below. Download the app to enter. (See below for more information.)
Grammy-winning producer Jacquire King (Kings of Leon, Tom Waits, Norah Jones, Cold War Kids, Of Monsters and Men, James Bay) produced Current Swell's album over four weeks in two vastly different locales: Nashville and Vancouver. During the first night at Nashville's famed Blackbird Studios, King cut short the sessions and told the band to come back when they had something worthwhile to say. A blunt, band-only meeting quickly cured what ailed them. The four friends returned the following day ready to create. Current Swell has a proven track record -two singles from 2014's Ulysses hit No. 1 on iTunes Canada's rock chart, both landing Top 10 on the commercial rock charts in Canada. A solid fanbase has taken the group across four continents–North America, South America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. But, all signs point to When To Talk And When To Listen casting a wider net. Current Swell is Scott Stanton (lead vocals/guitars)
*****Thrillcall will be doing giveaways for the concerts shown below. To enter, download the app: https://getapp.thrillcall.com/?
Read more about the tour and access the giveaways: http://blog.thrillcall.com/
Current Swell Tour
July 31 –Boston, MA @ Great Scott
August 1 –New York, NY @ Webster Hall
August 2 –Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle
August 16 –Austin, TX @ Stubbs
August 17 –Dallas, TX @ Double Wide
August 21 –Milwaukee, WI @ Shank Hall
August 22 –Columbus, OH @ The Basement
August 23 –Pittsburgh, PA @ Club AE
August 25 –Chicago, IL @ Schubas
August 26 –Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
