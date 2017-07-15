 
Equine Rescue and Adoption Foundation is Accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries

 
 
AmandaHannahERAF0431
AmandaHannahERAF0431
 
PALM CITY, Fla. - July 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries (GFAS), the only globally recognized organization providing standards for identifying legitimate animal sanctuaries, awarded Accredited status toEquine Rescue and Adoption Foundation as of July 14, 2017.

Accreditation signifies thatEquine Rescue and Adoption Foundation meets GFAS's rigorous and peer-reviewed equine care standards which are confirmed by a comprehensive site visit. Accreditation also signifies adherence to standards addressing the sustainability of the organization, ethical principles, finances, staffing, education outreach, security and safety and other operational aspects.

"We are proud to announce the recent transition from GFAS Verified to Accredited status byEquine Rescue and Adoption Foundation," said Valerie Taylor, GFAS Director of Accreditation – Equine. "This organization fills a vital need by providing rehabilitation to neglected and at-risk horses in their local area.  Equine Rescue and Adoption Foundation also provides a comprehensive re-training program for horses, and includes volunteers and the community to help in the entire process, helping to secure adoptive homes for so many horses-in-need in Florida."

"I remember how excited we were when we received our Verification back in 2012.  In 2014, we were able to purchased our incredible facility and in 2016 we were able to acquire the adjoining property so we now have a total of 17 acres.  We have worked hard this past year to complete all of the required steps necessary to receive our Accreditation.  We are all very proud to receive this recognition and look forward to a continued bright future," said Marilynn Vannucci," Board Member/Treasurer of Equine Rescue and Adoption Foundation.

The GFAS Equine Accreditation Program is made possible by a generous grant from The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® and the Kenneth Scott Charitable Trust.

PHOTO CAPTION: Amanda and Hannah Smith enjoyed meeting the horses at ERAF, including the four-month old foal Shay. Shay was born in March on the ERAF property to her rescued mother, Cat Tech

About Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries

Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries (GFAS) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to the sole purpose of strengthening and supporting the work of animal sanctuaries, rescues, and rehabilitation centers worldwide. The goal of GFAS in working with and assisting these animal care facilities is to ensure they are supported, honored, recognized and rewarded for meeting important criteria in providing care to the animals in residence. GFAS was founded in 2007 by animal protection leaders from a number of different organizations in response to virtually unchecked and often hidden exploitation of animals for human entertainment and financial profit. The GFAS Board of Directors guides the organization's work in a collaborative manner. While the board includes those in top leadership at Born Free USA, The Humane Society of the United States, International Fund for Animal Welfare, and American Anti-Vivisection Society, all board members serve as individuals dedicated to animal sanctuaries. www.sanctuaryfederation.org.

About Equine Rescue and Adoption Foundation

Our mission is simple.  We want to provide a sanctuary for horses whose owners can no longer care for them; we rehabilitate them, retrain them and find a permanent home for every horse.  Since 2000, The Equine Rescue and Adoption Foundation, Inc. (ERAF) has been a community resource with a network infrastructure in place to support the needs of our equine community in Central and South Florida.  We save horses!  ERAF is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization and have placed over 200 equines in loving adoptive homes. ​ For more information about Equine Rescue and Adoption Foundation, call 772-220-0150, or visit http://eraf.org/

About the ASPCA®
Founded in 1866, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) is the first humane organization established in the Americas and serves as the nation's leading voice for animal welfare. One million supporters strong, the ASPCA's mission is to provide effective means for the prevention of cruelty to animals throughout the United States. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation, the ASPCA is a national leader in the areas of anti-cruelty, community outreach and animal health services. The ASPCA, which is headquartered in New York City, offers a wide range of programs, including a mobile clinic outreach initiative, its own humane law enforcement team, and a groundbreaking veterinary forensics team and mobile animal CSI unit. For more information, please visit www.aspca.org. To become a fan of the ASPCA on Facebook, go to http://www.facebook.com/aspca. To follow the ASPCA on Twitter, go to http://www.twitter.com/aspca.

