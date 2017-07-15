News By Tag
Kelley Kronenberg's Valerie Barnhart and Jacqueline Costoya Appointed to Florida Bar Committees
Ms. Barnhart focuses her practice on Business Transactions, Data Privacy and Security Matters, and General Liability Defense. She is an adjunct professor at Nova Southeastern University and serves as a representative on The Florida Bar Board of Governors Young Lawyers Division. Additionally, she is a recent graduate of Leadership Broward's Women Leading Broward Class IV, as well as an incoming member of the Broward County Bar Association's Board of Directors. Ms. Barnhart is admitted to practice law in Florida, the United States District Court of Florida and the United States Supreme Court. She earned her Juris Doctor degree, summa cum laude, from Nova Southeastern University, Shepard Broad College of Law.
Ms. Costoya assists in handing matters related to Real Property Litigation and works with businesses, banks and financial service providers with regard to regulatory, enforcement, transactional and litigation matters. She is a member of the Junior League of Greater Fort Lauderdale and will serve as an Assistant Chair for the organization's 2018 Riverwalk Run. Ms. Costoya is admitted to practice law in Florida and the United States District Court, Southern District of Florida. She earned her Juris Doctor degree from the University of Miami School of Law where she graduated cum laude, served on executive board of the Charles C. Papy, Jr. Moot Court Board, and received the Dean's Certificate of Achievement in Client Communications.
About Kelley Kronenberg
Kelley Kronenberg is a diverse, full-service business law firm that provides litigation and other legal services to established corporations, insurance companies, entrepreneurs and individuals in Florida and other regions of the U.S. More than 120 attorneys strong, the firm offers 25 distinct practice areas throughout its network of ten offices in Florida and Illinois. Founded in 1980, Kelley Kronenberg was built on relationships and continues to grow and excel because of its strength, offering sound legal counsel and exceptional client service. Kelley Kronenberg is ranked in the Top 10 Largest Law Firms in South Florida by the South Florida Business Journal, and has been recognized as a Top Law Firm in Florida by the South Florida Legal Guide and LexisNexis ® Martindale-Hubbell®
