Alesana Tour Ticket Giveaways!
Thrillcall will be giving away a pair of tickets to dates along Alesana's tour! See the full list of dates below and be sure to download the app in order to enter.
Created by Vocalist/Guitarist, Shawn Milke and Vocalist, Dennis Lee of Alesana, reveals all of the final twists and turns of Annabel, The Artist, and Fatima Rusalka. The trilogy opens with The Emptiness, the story of The Artist and his one true love, Annabel which was released in 2010 via Fearless Records. Continuing with A Place Where The Sun Is Silent, where the album follows The Wanderer on an abstract journey of pursuit of The Temptress (2011, Epitaph Records). And the final third album in the trilogy, Confessions, the story that follows Annabel and her attempt to travel through time in order to stop a madman known as The Artist.
Win tickets to Alesana's current tour!
Just a few months ago, Alesana announced their second edition to their first short novel Annabel, a story that is based around the band's three concept albums, The Emptiness, A Place Where The Sun Is Silent, and Confessions. Originally releasing in August 2016, Alesana immediately sold out of all 750 produced novels and are ecstatic to offer a second edition.
*****Thrillcall will be doing giveaways for the concerts shown below. To enter, download the app: https://getapp.thrillcall.com/?
Read more about the tour and giveaways: http://blog.thrillcall.com/
Alesana Tour
w/ Eyes Set To Kill, Lakeshore, Alteras, The Amatory Murder
8/4 @ Chameleon Club – Lancaster, PA
8/5 @ One Centre Square – Philadelphia, PA
8/7 @ Rex Theater – Pittsburgh, PA
8/8 @ Agora Ballroom – Cleveland, OH
8/10 @ The Tree – Chicago, IL
8/11 @ Gabe's – Iowa City, IA
8/12 @ 89th Street – Oklahoma City, OK
8/13 @ Trees – Dallas, TX
8/14 @ Jake's Sports Cafe and Backroom – Lubbock, TX
8/15 @ Scout Bar – San Antonio, TX
8/18 @ Diamond Pub Concert Hall – Louisville, KY
8/19 @ The Masquerade – Atlanta, GA
