News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Assuage Luxury Spa Hosts "Independence Fundraiser" to Benefit Hearts & Homes for Veterans
The event included beauty consultations, product demonstrations, chair massages, tours, food and drinks as well as raffles for gift baskets and a live auction of injectable treatments. A total of $670 was raised, which was matched dollar for dollar by Assuage Luxury Spa and Dr. Stephen Prendiville.
"One in 13 veterans is homeless or living in poverty. We are very thankful to good corporate neighbors like the Assuage Luxury Spa for helping us to provide shelter, food and other necessities for our low-income and homeless veterans," said Don Payton, founder of Hearts & Homes for Veterans.
Hearts & Homes for Veterans provides housing, food, clothing, bedding, recreation, training and education for low income and homeless veterans throughout Southwest Florida. The Distribution & Service Center is located at 2230 Alicia St., phone 239-674-1719 or visit www.hhveterans.com
Assuage Luxury Spa and the office of Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Stephen Prendiville host regular events to raise money for local non-profits and have raised thousands of dollars to assist agencies in Lee and Collier counties.
Assuage Luxury Spa is a medical spa offering exotic relaxation treatments from around the globe, as well as contemporary equipment and state-of-the-
The spa was created by Tehjan Prendiville, a registered nurse with more than 26 years experience in the mental health field. Her husband, Dr. Prendiville, is the medical director of the spa.
The Fort Myers spa is located at 9407 Cypress Lake Drive. The Naples spa is located at 1201 Piper Boulevard, Unit 1, at the corner of Immokalee and Airport Pulling Roads.
For more information, call 239-333-1450 or visit www.assuagecenters.com .
Contact
Susan Bennett Marketing & Media, L.C.
***@susanbennett.biz
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse