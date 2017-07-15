 
News By Tag
* Assuage Spa
* Dr. Stephen Prendiville
* Veterans
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Fort Myers
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21201918171615

Assuage Luxury Spa Hosts "Independence Fundraiser" to Benefit Hearts & Homes for Veterans

 
 
Assuage Luxury Spa staff and Don Payton of Hearts & Homes for Veterans
Assuage Luxury Spa staff and Don Payton of Hearts & Homes for Veterans
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Assuage Spa
Dr. Stephen Prendiville
Veterans

Industry:
Medical

Location:
Fort Myers - Florida - US

FORT MYERS, Fla. - July 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Assuage Luxury Spa hosted a special event, "Independence Fundraiser," July 19 at its Fort Myers location that raised funds for Hearts & Homes for Veterans, a local non-profit that provides support for Southwest Florida veterans.

The event included beauty consultations, product demonstrations, chair massages, tours, food and drinks as well as raffles for gift baskets and a live auction of injectable treatments.  A total of $670 was raised, which was matched dollar for dollar by Assuage Luxury Spa and Dr. Stephen Prendiville.

"One in 13 veterans is homeless or living in poverty. We are very thankful to good corporate neighbors like the Assuage Luxury Spa for helping us to provide shelter, food and other necessities for our low-income and homeless veterans," said Don Payton, founder of Hearts & Homes for Veterans.

Hearts & Homes for Veterans provides housing, food, clothing, bedding, recreation, training and education for low income and homeless veterans throughout Southwest Florida.  The Distribution & Service Center is located at 2230 Alicia St., phone 239-674-1719 or visit www.hhveterans.com

Assuage Luxury Spa and the office of Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Stephen Prendiville host regular events to raise money for local non-profits and have raised thousands of dollars to assist agencies in Lee and Collier counties.

Assuage Luxury Spa is a medical spa offering exotic relaxation treatments from around the globe, as well as contemporary equipment and state-of-the-art technology.  For example, Assuage was the first medical spa in the area to offer SculpSure technology, the first and only FDA-cleared non-invasive fat melting device to treat stubborn fat in just 25 minutes.

The spa was created by Tehjan Prendiville, a registered nurse with more than 26 years experience in the mental health field.  Her husband, Dr. Prendiville, is the medical director of the spa.

The Fort Myers spa is located at 9407 Cypress Lake Drive.  The Naples spa is located at 1201 Piper Boulevard, Unit 1, at the corner of Immokalee and Airport Pulling Roads.

For more information, call 239-333-1450 or visit www.assuagecenters.com .

Contact
Susan Bennett Marketing & Media, L.C.
***@susanbennett.biz
End
Source:Assuage Luxury Spa
Email:***@susanbennett.biz Email Verified
Tags:Assuage Spa, Dr. Stephen Prendiville, Veterans
Industry:Medical
Location:Fort Myers - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Susan Bennett Marketing & Media, L.C. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share