 
News By Tag
* Lennar
* New Homes
* New Homes in Menifee
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Menifee
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21201918171615

Heritage Heights Grand Opens Saturday, July 22

 
 
Heritage Heights will Grand Open model homes this weekend.
Heritage Heights will Grand Open model homes this weekend.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Lennar
New Homes
New Homes in Menifee

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Menifee - California - US

Subject:
Products

MENIFEE, Calif. - July 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Come out to tour the models at Lennar's Grand Opening event for Heritage Heights on Saturday, July 22. This community offers a great collection of single-story homes to choose from that feature RV parking and enjoys no HOA fees! The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will offer complimentary snacks and beverages.

"This community is a wonderful opportunity for families to buy a new home and our Everything's Included® program makes it easier than ever before," said Tara Conklin, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Inland Empire. "It's also set in a great location, nestled in the foothills of Menifee."

Lennar will feature four model homes while Heritage Heights offers five distinctive floorplans in total. All single-story models, these homes range in size approximately from 1,678 to 2,686 square feet, offer three to five bedrooms and two to three bathrooms.

Discover a new way to buy at Heritage Heights with Lennar's Everything's Included® program which makes it easier than ever before. By including on-trend upgrades and features that are popular with today's homebuyers at no extra cost, homeowners also enjoy an easier new home buying process. At Heritage Heights, solar, tankless water heaters, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and more come as standard.

Come out to tour the beautiful model homes on Saturday, July 22 at the Heritage Heights Welcome Home Center, located at 29111 Moraga Street in Menifee. For more information or directions visits www.lennar.com/inlandempire.

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
End
Source:
Email:***@lennar.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lennar PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share