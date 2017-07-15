News By Tag
Heritage Heights Grand Opens Saturday, July 22
"This community is a wonderful opportunity for families to buy a new home and our Everything's Included® program makes it easier than ever before," said Tara Conklin, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Inland Empire. "It's also set in a great location, nestled in the foothills of Menifee."
Lennar will feature four model homes while Heritage Heights offers five distinctive floorplans in total. All single-story models, these homes range in size approximately from 1,678 to 2,686 square feet, offer three to five bedrooms and two to three bathrooms.
Discover a new way to buy at Heritage Heights with Lennar's Everything's Included® program which makes it easier than ever before. By including on-trend upgrades and features that are popular with today's homebuyers at no extra cost, homeowners also enjoy an easier new home buying process. At Heritage Heights, solar, tankless water heaters, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and more come as standard.
Come out to tour the beautiful model homes on Saturday, July 22 at the Heritage Heights Welcome Home Center, located at 29111 Moraga Street in Menifee. For more information or directions visits www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
