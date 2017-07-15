News By Tag
Lennar Debuts World's First Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ Home Design at Olympia Ridge
Olympia Ridge showcases new homebuilding approach enabling whole-home Wi-Fi, seamless voice control, online shopping and home automation as standard features
Lennar's Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Home Design™ guarantees consistent, reliable coverage in every room of the home. This allows buyers to control a wide range of included smart products from the most innovative and reliable manufacturers – including Amazon, Baldwin, Honeywell, Kwikset, Lutron, Ring, Ruckus, Samsung and Sonos.
Olympia Ridge is a luxury community in Southern Highlands that will be open to the public this Saturday, July 22. This community offers homeshoppers eight distinctive floor plans to choose from including three Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® designs. Created to accommodate multigenerational and extended families, these unique homes come with an attached suite that has its own separate entrance, living room, bedroom, bathroom and kitchenette. In total, home sizes at Olympia Ridge range approximately from 4,111 to 6,234 square feet. This weekend will be an opportunity to tour Olympia Ridge's two model homes, which showcase Lennar's new Wi-Fi CERTIFIED smart home technology.
During the design of Lennar Wi-Fi CERTIFIED homes, every floor plan undergoes a rigorous process that includes mapping Wi-Fi signal strength and quality – taking into consideration building materials and other factors that can affect connectivity. That determines the placement of commercial-grade Ruckus Unleashed access points that are built right into the home during construction, according to demanding standards set by the Wi-Fi Alliance, the worldwide network of companies that drives the interoperability, adoption, and evolution of Wi-Fi globally.
In addition to the significant value Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program already offers – such as upgraded countertops and appliances – buyers also receive a wide range of smart products from top manufacturers that change the way they live in their new home at no additional cost. For example:
· Luxurious smart front-door lockset and hardware from Baldwin and Kwikset that allows secure, keyless and touch-to-open™
· Ring Video Doorbell gives homeowners a look at who's at the front door even when they're not home. "Ring is excited to be part of the revolutionary Wi-Fi CERTIFIED homes designed by Lennar," said Jamie Siminoff, CEO and Founder of Ring. "Every home will feature Ring's Elite Video Doorbell to offer residents an unmatched ability to keep tabs on what's happening at their front door."
· Smart climate control to keep the home comfortable and allow homeowners to save on energy costs with Honeywell thermostats. "Customers put their trust in Honeywell to help them enjoy peace of mind and savings that are possible with our family of connected thermostats,"
· Reliable control of lights and window shades from anywhere inside or outside the home from Lutron, the company that's been reliably dimming the lights in homes and offices for more than 55 years. "The right lighting can transform the look of the room and set the mood for any activity," said Michael Smith, Vice President of Sales at Lutron. "Lutron smart lighting controls and automated shades give homeowners the power to control both sunlight and the lighting in their home with a simple voice command, or via the Lutron app. This means you'll always arrive to a well-lit home and can effortlessly create the perfect atmosphere for family movie night or entertaining friends."
· Wireless music in any room with the Sonos home sound system. "We know that listening to music out loud throughout your home inspires more togetherness and happiness," said Zack Kramer, Senior Director, AMPAC Marketing at Sonos. "Our partnership with Lennar's Wi-Fi Certified Home Initiative makes it even easier for our customers to bring music into any room of their home."
• Seamless integrated control with iOS or Android devices from anywhere in the world with Samsung SmartThings. "Samsung SmartThings gives homeowners a simple way to automate their daily routines with hundreds of different connected devices, allowing for better control and monitoring of their home from anywhere, with a few taps on their smartphones,"
Lennar will celebrate thelaunch of their new WiFi CERTIFIED smart homes this Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Welcome Home Center, located at 8 Olympia Chase Drive in Las Vegas. For more information or complete directions visit www.lennar.com/
