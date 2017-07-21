News By Tag
USMC 1st Tank Battalion Challenge Coin
The USMC 1st Tank Battalion Challenge Coin was created for our Marine Corps Tankers! Past and present, it doesn't matter. Tankers are a very tight-knit group of Warriors! Semper Fi!
The mission of Marine Corps Tanks is, "To close with and destroy the enemy using expeditionary armor-protected firepower, shock effect, and maneuver in support of the MAGTF across the range of military operations."
Devil Dog Shirts is proud to release the USMC 1st Tank Battalion Challenge Coin for the Marine the Marines of the 1st Tank Battalion, past and present. Semper Fi!
Our Values
Devil Dog Shirts has the Courage to be Honorable and Committed to our fellow Marines. We strive to perpetuate the Warrior Ethos in our Corps by creating the best gear a gun-slinger can get! All of our apperal is made right here in the United States of America. We stand by our country and our fellow Marines as our nation moves forward!
Our Gear
All of Devil Dog Shirts apparel is made and printed in the United States of America. Even in a competitive marketplace Devil Dog Shirts stands by this decision out of principle. Getting materials and printing locally in CONUS helps us to ensure customer quality for our fellow Marines and family.
USMC 1st Tank Battalion Challenge Coin
- The original USMC 1st Tank Battalion Challenge Coin™
- Deep 3d relief with metallic accents, blue, red and full coloring rendering
- .5 inch coin (4mm thickness)
- Highly detailed relief with antique silver and gold accents inlayed
- Coins sold individually
Our Team
Our team of Marine Corps vets play a central part in the quality products created at devildogshirts.com . Devil Dog Shirts designs are licensed by the United States Marine Corps Trademark and Licensing Office. Our designs depict the Courage, Honor, and Commitment of Marines worldwide! Semper Fidelis!
