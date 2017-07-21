 
Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221

USMC 1st Tank Battalion Challenge Coin

The USMC 1st Tank Battalion Challenge Coin was created for our Marine Corps Tankers! Past and present, it doesn't matter. Tankers are a very tight-knit group of Warriors! Semper Fi!
 
 
USMC 1st Marine Tank Battalion Challenge Coin
USMC 1st Marine Tank Battalion Challenge Coin
 
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The USMC 1st Tank Battalion was raised on November 1, 1941.  The USMC 1st Tank Battalion was based out of MCB Camp Legeune, North Carolina.

The mission of Marine Corps Tanks is, "To close with and destroy the enemy using expeditionary armor-protected firepower, shock effect, and maneuver in support of the MAGTF across the range of military operations."  After WWI tanks have played a vital role in warfare.  It is only fitting that bring this next design to the Marines that fill that role.

Devil Dog Shirts is proud to release the USMC 1st Tank Battalion Challenge Coin for the Marine the Marines of the 1st Tank Battalion, past and present.  Semper Fi!

Our Values

Devil Dog Shirts has the Courage to be Honorable and Committed to our fellow Marines. We strive to perpetuate the Warrior Ethos in our Corps by creating the best gear a gun-slinger can get! All of our apperal is made right here in the United States of America. We stand by our country and our fellow Marines as our nation moves forward!

Our Gear

All of Devil Dog Shirts apparel is made and printed in the United States of America. Even in a competitive marketplace Devil Dog Shirts stands by this decision out of principle. Getting materials and printing locally in CONUS helps us to ensure customer quality for our fellow Marines and family.

USMC 1st Tank Battalion Challenge Coin

- The original USMC 1st Tank Battalion Challenge Coin™
- Deep 3d relief with metallic accents, blue, red and full coloring rendering
- .5 inch coin (4mm thickness)
- Highly detailed relief with antique silver and gold accents inlayed
- Coins sold individually

Our Team

Our team of Marine Corps vets play a central part in the quality products created at devildogshirts.com . Devil Dog Shirts designs are licensed by the United States Marine Corps Trademark and Licensing Office. Our designs depict the Courage, Honor, and Commitment of Marines worldwide! Semper Fidelis!

To get this item use this link:  https://devildogshirts.com/product/doggy-bag/usmc-1st-tan...

For more information on this product and more, visit us at Devil Dog Shirts at www.devildogshirts.com
End
Source:devildogshirts.com
Email:***@devildogshirts.com Email Verified
Tags:USMC 1st Tanks, Challenge Coins, Marine Corps
Industry:Apparel
Location:Jacksonville - North Carolina - United States
