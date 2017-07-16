 
Industry News





July 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
22212019181716


Caldwell Sterling Silver Antique Plate Set - On Sale 35% Off List Price

Enjoy this museum quality work - perfect for the discriminating collector of antique sterling.
 
 
JE caldwell sterling silver antique dinner plates
JE caldwell sterling silver antique dinner plates
 
NEW YORK - July 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Set of 12 Antique American JE Caldwell Sterling Silver Dinner Plates (http://www.nelsonandnelsonantiques.com/items/1360558/enlargement1360558nelson.html)

Sale Price: $12,675.00
Listed Price $19,500.00

Set of 12 sterling silver dinner plates. Made by Dominick & Haff in New York, ca 1910, for JE Caldwell in Philadelphia. Each: Plain well surrounded by Neoclassical ornament including paterae, covered vases, and flutes as well as swooping foliage. Rim has alternating flutes and paterae. Traditional ornament integrated into a dynamic design. Hallmark includes no. 1498/6. Two plates have maker's mark. All plates have retailer's name. Very good condition.

Dimensions: H 1/2 x D 11 in. Total weight: 247 troy ounces.

Follow link to learn more:

http://www.nelsonandnelsonantiques.com/items/1360558/Set-12-Antique-American-JE-Caldwell-Sterling-Silver-Dinner-Plates

No cost to discuss the timeless value of collecting antique sterling silver. We have these and other fine and affordable pieces for the novice collector as well as the experienced. We have been in business for over thirty five years and are here to be your guide in the rewarding world of antique silver and antique jewelry.

We are also actively seeking collectors who would like to sell antique jewelry by Van Cleef and Arpels, Tiffany, Heyman, or sell their antique silver. We buy Tiffany, Gorham, Jensen, and all fine antique silver.

See more at:

http://www.nelsonandnelsonantiques.com

"At Nelson & Nelson we strive to maintain the most interesting pieces of sterling silver from the 19th century thru the mid part of the 20th century. All of our items have been carefully hand cleaned and polished by the same silversmith for over 30 years.

"All items purchases on the web site have a full guarantee as to authenticity and age. If you receive an item and are not satisfied for any reason simply return for a full refund on your credit card. If you have any questions please contact me personally by phone or email."

Steve Nelson

Steve Nelson
6468635416
***@aol.com
