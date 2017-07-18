Southern Ocean Chamber Members Plans to Redefine The Holiday Shopping Experience this Season

Holidays Redefined Shopping Program at LBI Region
SHIP BOTTOM, N.J.
- July 24, 2017
- PRLog
-- Though it may the heart of the summer, the Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce members have been planning ahead to welcome the Holiday Shopping season in the Long Beach Island Region of the New Jersey. With the announcement made appropriately during the Christmas in July celebrations, the new program will help consumers locate shops and restaurants that are typically seasonal who have extended their hours for holiday shopping, services and dining. The program will have updated blogs and social postings featuring participating members who are open, as well as in store specials and holiday happenings beginning Shop Small Saturday November 25 throughout the holiday shopping season.
"We are working with our local retailers who are open for gift giving or special services like gift wrapping, workshops or gift certificates;
as well as restaurants providing dining, gift certificates and catering." stated Kate Krier, Southern Ocean Chamber Business Outreach Coordinator. The Holidays Shopping Redefined program will feature a Holiday Experience card for consumers to pick up at participating locations or Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center at 265 W Ninth Street, Ship Bottom NJ. Consumers can stop into any five of the listed restaurants and any 5 of the listed retailers to get card validated. Then they can return completed card to the Southern Ocean Chamber office for entry into a raffle to win our limited Chowderfest Stocking Gift pack with mug, vintage Tee and Gift Certificate for 2018 30th Anniversary Chowderfest. A perfect addition to anyone's wish list. The program will run from November 25 to Dec 15 2017 and the winner will be randomly selected on Monday Dec 18, 2017.
Businesses interested in being a part of this campaign can contact Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce at 609 494 7211 x104 or email kate@sochamber.com
The visitor center at 265 W 9th Street in Ship Bottom operates Monday through Friday from 10am to 4pm and Saturday until 2pm. For information on the all the business community has to offer go to www.visitLBIregion.com
follow on social @lbiregion or @southernoceanchamber and tune into the award winning LBI Region Report Radio show each Monday on WBNJ 91.9FM airing 9am and 6pm.