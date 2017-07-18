 
News By Tag
* Christmas In July
* Southern Ocean Chamber
* LBI region Holiday
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ship Bottom
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
24232221201918

Southern Ocean Chamber Members Plans to Redefine The Holiday Shopping Experience this Season

Shoppers can perfectly pair with their favorite retail and restaurant businesses, while enjoying all the holiday events as regional chamber rolls out Holiday Shopping program for seasonal businesses to promote their extended hours and offerings
 
 
Holidays Redefined Shopping Program at LBI Region
Holidays Redefined Shopping Program at LBI Region
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Christmas In July
* Southern Ocean Chamber
* LBI region Holiday

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Ship Bottom - New Jersey - US

Subject:
* Joint Ventures

SHIP BOTTOM, N.J. - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Though it may the heart of the summer, the Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce members have been planning ahead to welcome the Holiday Shopping season in the Long Beach Island Region of the New Jersey. With the announcement made appropriately during the Christmas in July celebrations, the new program will help consumers locate shops and restaurants that are typically seasonal who have extended their hours for holiday shopping, services and dining. The program will have updated blogs and social postings featuring participating members who are open, as well as in store specials and holiday happenings beginning Shop Small Saturday November 25 throughout the holiday shopping season.

"We are working with our local retailers who are open for gift giving or special services like gift wrapping, workshops or gift certificates; as well as restaurants providing dining, gift certificates and catering." stated Kate Krier, Southern Ocean Chamber Business Outreach Coordinator. The Holidays Shopping Redefined program will feature a Holiday Experience card for consumers to pick up at participating locations or Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center at 265 W Ninth Street, Ship Bottom NJ. Consumers can stop into any five of the listed restaurants and any 5 of the listed retailers to get card validated. Then they can return completed card to the Southern Ocean Chamber office for entry into a raffle to win our limited Chowderfest Stocking Gift pack with mug, vintage Tee and Gift Certificate for 2018 30th Anniversary Chowderfest. A perfect addition to anyone's wish list. The program will run from November 25 to Dec 15 2017 and the winner will be randomly selected on Monday Dec 18, 2017.

Businesses interested in being a part of this campaign can contact Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce at 609 494 7211 x104 or email kate@sochamber.com The visitor center at 265 W 9th Street in Ship Bottom operates Monday through Friday from 10am to 4pm and Saturday until 2pm. For information on the all the business community has to offer go to www.visitLBIregion.com  follow on social @lbiregion or @southernoceanchamber and tune into the award winning LBI Region Report Radio show each Monday on WBNJ 91.9FM airing 9am and 6pm.
End
Source:
Email:***@sochamber.com Email Verified
Phone:6094947211
Tags:Christmas In July, Southern Ocean Chamber, LBI region Holiday
Industry:Business
Location:Ship Bottom - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Joint Ventures
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share