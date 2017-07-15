News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Life's too short for you NOT to live your dreams
We recently had to say good bye to my beloved aunt. She passed rather suddenly, no warning signs, no sickness. It was hard on my family because it was so unexpected.
Then a few days later a dear friend passed away. Although she had been ill for years, that didn't make her passing any easier.
The lesson I learned from both of these amazing women was that it is so important to live life to the fullest, because tomorrow is not promised.
There's no such thing as the perfect moment, YOU perfect the moment by taking action towards your goals and dreams.
So if you dream of…
Seeing the world
Starting your business
Writing a book
Getting fit
Being married
Then ask yourself this question. "What am I doing RIGHT NOW in order to make living my dream possible?"
It's never too late to begin again, and it's never too early to prepare.
The graves are filled with unfulfilled hopes and aspirations of people who waited, or who's time ended before they could achieve what they wanted.
You don't have to be one of them. If you are reading this post today, you can do something today, you can take a step forward towards your future desires.
Life is a gift. What you choose to do with your present, will shape your tomorrow.
For more information visit me at http://www.drjackijones.com
Media Contact
DrJackiJones
EmergingBlackWomenEntrepreneurs
info@drjackijones.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse