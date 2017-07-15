 
Life's too short for you NOT to live your dreams

We recently had to say good bye to my beloved aunt. She passed rather suddenly, no warning signs, no sickness. It was hard on my family because it was so unexpected.
 
FRANKLIN, Tenn. - July 21, 2017 - PRLog -- We recently had to say good bye to my beloved aunt.  She passed rather suddenly, no warning signs, no sickness.  It was hard on my family because it was so unexpected.

Then a few days later a dear friend passed away. Although she had been ill for years, that didn't make her passing any easier.

The lesson I learned from both of these amazing women was that it is so important to live life to the fullest, because tomorrow is not promised.

There's no such thing as the perfect moment, YOU perfect the moment by taking action towards your goals and dreams.

So if you dream of…

Seeing the world

Starting your business

Writing a book

Getting fit

Being married

Then ask yourself this question. "What am I doing RIGHT NOW in order to make living my dream possible?"

It's never too late to begin  again, and it's never too early to prepare.

The graves are filled with unfulfilled hopes and aspirations of people who waited, or who's time ended before they could achieve what they wanted.

You don't have to be one of them.  If you are reading this post today, you can do something today, you can take a step forward towards your future desires.

Life is a gift.  What you choose to do with your present, will shape your tomorrow.

For more information visit me at http://www.drjackijones.com

DrJackiJones
EmergingBlackWomenEntrepreneurs
info@drjackijones.com
Source:DrJackiJones
Email:***@drjackijones.com Email Verified
Tags:Business, Black Women, Entrepreneurs
Industry:Business
Location:Franklin - Tennessee - United States
Subject:Events
DrJackiJones - Life & Success Coach News
