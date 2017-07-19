Country(s)
Industry News
Beating the Heat in Arizona At Historic Route 66 Landmark
Resort Hotel partners with other local community marketing initiatives to support increasing interest in Route 66 experience from International guests.
In August of 2017, that tradition will continue with the opening of the Caverns Grotto, a reservation only dining experience twenty-one stories below Route 66.
Grand Canyon Caverns is already providing visitors with a unique lodging experience, the caverns suite that has proven so popular it is suggested that reservations be made weeks in advance.
From its inception as a tourist attraction the caverns has been a destination for adventurers. Walter Peck lowered the first visitors into the caverns on a rope using a hand crank winch, a contraction he dubbed Dope on A Rope.
Today visitors can enjoy wheel chair accessible tours or avail themselves of an explorers or wild tour that provides a guided spelunking experience. In addition to the thousands of Route 66 enthusiasts from throughout the world that stop at the caverns, it has become quite popular with residents of the Colorado River Valley, Phoenix, and Las Vegas during the months of summer as the year round temperature in the caverns is 61-degrees.
With the resurgent interest in Route 66 the caverns, new additions such as the Caverns Grotto, and the complexes restoration has been the subject of international media attention. In 2011, internationally acclaimed Scottish comedian Billy Connolly starred in a series of Route 66 documentaries produced for television, and the caverns figured prominently.
Most recently author and historian Jim Hinckley featured the caverns, and nearby Antares Point Route 66 Visitor Center in episode two of the new video series Jim Hinckley's America: A Trek Along Route 66 developed in partnership with Promote Kingman.
Capitalizing on the caverns increasing popularity is Ramada Kingman and Canyon 66 Lounge, a recently renovated historic Route 66 property. Marketing for this property promotes Kingman, Arizona, sixty miles west of the caverns, as a vacation destination, and the Ramada Kingman as the resort destination in this desert community.
As a part of this marketing initiative, Ramada Kingman is a sponsor for the new Jim Hinckley's America video series.
For more information about Ramada Kingman, group rates, special events organized for groups, or other services, or information about area attractions such as Grand Canyon Caverns, please contact Robert Walton, Sales Manager at Ramada Kingman at bobw@ramadakingman.com or by phone at (928) 753-6262.
About Ramada Kingman
The Ramada Kingman Hotel in Kingman, AZ is a full-service resort centrally located in northwestern Arizona known for its expansive mural displays. Kingman is a stop for Amtrak on the line connecting Los Angeles with Chicago, and Ramada Kingman is a 15-minute drive from Kingman Airport. Shuttle service is available.
McCarren International Airport in Las Vegas is 105 miles to the north. The hotel property is located sixty-five miles from Grand Canyon West and the Skywalk, thirty-miles from Laughlin, Nevada, and sixty-miles from Grand Canyon Caverns. For more information about the Hotel please visit: RamadaKingman.com
Contact
Robert Walton
(928) 753-6262
***@ramadakingman.com
