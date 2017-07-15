 
Industry News





How to Find Trust Dental Care – World Class Dentistry By U.S. Dentist in Tijuana

 
 
TIJUANA, Mexico - July 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Trust Dental Care is happy to help educate their patients on taking care of their teeth. From preventative dental care to tips and tricks on preventing cavities, our dental practice wants patients to be informed and have the best smile they possibly can. Trust Dental Care is pleased to announce an expanded resource web page on the company's website.

The resource page, located under the "Blogs" tab, features pages with information on after treatment care, dental tourism tips, answers about fluoride, spices, and herbs to eliminate a toothache, foods that can help your dental health improvement, information about getting your first filling and information about your first visit. These resources are especially helpful tools for patients.

The "Treatments" page contains in-depth information about the various dental procedures such as fillings, dental sealants, teeth whitening, periodontal treatment, and more. This part of the website explains in great detail every treatment carried out by our clinic, with the not only very descriptive procedure but also including the benefits and costs of each of them. This way you can make an informed decision before any procedure is selected.

Trust Dental Care's website also features an "Our Team," page, providing parents with information regarding all the staff members of our clinic. Includes their qualifications and gives you some insight as to the personnel that will take care of you on your visit. We want you to feel as comfortable as possible when you come for dental treatment, so what better way to build trust than for you to know us.

The "Technology" page has a list of the equipment we use in all of our treatments. We always stay up to date on the latest procedures that improve both your dental health and our knowledge. Top of the line technology helps us provide the best possible service to our patients. Our state-of-the-art technology Includes the Sirona XG 3D Scanner, the CEREC Omnicam, and Sirona Cerec MC XL. We're one of the few clinics that manage to provide same day dental implants.

The family dentists at Trust Dental Care are continually working to educate their patients about dental awareness and the importance of dental health. Having helpful resources available to patients not only helps educate patients on the best way to take good care of their teeth, but it also helps lessen the anxiety some people face when going to the dentist.

We also included a section dedicated to everything regarding insurance, as many people are still not sure if their coverage plan will be useful in Mexico. Make sure you check this section to be sure your insurance plan has you covered.

Making use of this space, we would like to announce that thanks to you, our staff keeps growing in front and behind the scenes. As our staff inside the clinic has increased with more specialists to help your dental health, we also increased our number of employees to make your visit to Tijuana much more easy and comfortable.

So whether you're a new patient to Trust Dental Care or have been going there for years, all the information in our website is sure to have helpful, practical and applicable information for you. Feel free to contact Trust Dental Care for more information or to schedule your appointment today.

Visit our web page https://trustdentalcare.com/

Media Contact
DDS Cirenia Aparicio Miranda
844 848 7878
info@trustdentalcare.com
End
Email:***@trustdentalcare.com Email Verified
Click to Share