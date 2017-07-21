 
Antique Tiffany Sterling Silver 3-Light Candelabra - On Sale

Sumptuous pair of candelabra exclusively on sale by Nelson and Nelson Antiques in New York City
 
 
tiffany antique gilded age sterling silver 3-light
tiffany antique gilded age sterling silver 3-light
 
NEW YORK - July 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Pair of Tiffany Gilded Age Sterling Silver 3-Light Candelabra (http://www.nelsonandnelsonantiques.com/items/1358927/enlargement1358927nelson.html)

Sale Price: $13,000.00 - Wow, what a great sale price!
Listed Price $20,000.00

Pair of sumptuous sterling silver 3-light candelabra. Made by Tiffany & Co. in New York, ca 1900.

Each: baluster shaft on raised round base with 4 clawed paw supports. Shaft surmounted by upward tapering baluster shaft set in beaded leaf gallery and terminating in single light. Two s-scroll branches each terminating in single light. Dense and dynamic ornament: Shafts have twisted fluting. Branches have leaf-capped rinceau. Wave-style wrap-around leaves on sockets. More leaves including elongated ones that "melt" into the metal. Hallmark includes pattern no. 14348 (first produced in 1900) and director's letter T (1892-1902). Very good condition.

Dimensions: H 14 5/8 x W 15 1/4 x D 6 1/2 in. Heavy total weight: 121.6 troy ounces. #BP544

Spectacular HD pics at:

http://www.nelsonandnelsonantiques.com/items/1358927/Pair...

No cost to discuss the timeless value of collecting antique sterling silver. We have these and other fine and affordable pieces for the novice collector as well as the experienced. We have been in business for over thirty five years and are here to be your guide in the rewarding world of antique silver and antique jewelry.

We are also actively seeking collectors who would like to sell antique jewelry by Van Cleef and Arpels, Tiffany, Heyman, or sell their antique silver. We buy Tiffany, Gorham, Jensen, and all fine antique silver.

See more at:

http://www.nelsonandnelsonantiques.com

"At Nelson & Nelson we strive to maintain the most interesting pieces of sterling silver from the 19th century thru the mid part of the 20th century. All of our items have been carefully hand cleaned and polished by the same silversmith for over 30 years.

"All items purchases on the web site have a full guarantee as to authenticity and age. If you receive an item and are not satisfied for any reason simply return for a full refund on your credit card. If you have any questions please contact me personally by phone or email."

Steve Nelson

