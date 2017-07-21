Antique Tiffany Sterling Silver 3-Light Candelabra - On Sale

Sumptuous pair of candelabra exclusively on sale by Nelson and Nelson Antiques in New York City

tiffany antique gilded age sterling silver 3-light

Steve Nelson

6468635416

***@aol.com Steve Nelson6468635416

Pair of Tiffany Gilded Age Sterling Silver 3-Light Candelabra
Sale Price: $13,000.00 - Wow, what a great sale price!
Listed Price $20,000.00
Pair of sumptuous sterling silver 3-light candelabra. Made by Tiffany & Co. in New York, ca 1900.
Each: baluster shaft on raised round base with 4 clawed paw supports. Shaft surmounted by upward tapering baluster shaft set in beaded leaf gallery and terminating in single light. Two s-scroll branches each terminating in single light. Dense and dynamic ornament: Shafts have twisted fluting. Branches have leaf-capped rinceau. Wave-style wrap-around leaves on sockets. More leaves including elongated ones that "melt" into the metal. Hallmark includes pattern no. 14348 (first produced in 1900) and director's letter T (1892-1902). Very good condition.
Dimensions: H 14 5/8 x W 15 1/4 x D 6 1/2 in. Heavy total weight: 121.6 troy ounces. #BP544
"At Nelson & Nelson we strive to maintain the most interesting pieces of sterling silver from the 19th century thru the mid part of the 20th century. All of our items have been carefully hand cleaned and polished by the same silversmith for over 30 years."