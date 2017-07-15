News By Tag
Fletcher H. Rush Receives AV Preeminent® Rating from Martindale-Hubbell®
Farr Law Firm is proud to announce that attorney Fletcher H. Rush received the AV Preeminent® rating by Martindale-Hubbell®, which is the highest rating possible.
Rush graduated from the University of Florida Graduate Tax Program receiving his LL.M. in legal taxation. He received his Juris Doctor degree, cum laude, from the University of Florida Levin College of Law and his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, cum laude, in Economics from the University of Florida, Warrington College of Business.
Rush is active in the community and supports several local organizations. He is a member of the Sertoma Club of Venice, a member of the Sarasota County Bar Association Young Lawyers Division and previously served as the Chairman for the Venice Estate Planning Council.
About Farr Law Firm
For over 90 years the Farr Law Firm has served Southwest Florida and is the oldest and largest law firm in Charlotte County. The firm tackles complex legal problems while staying rooted in the same small town principles you value. The multi-practice law firm addresses the needs and challenges that individuals and businesses confront including civil, commercial and complex litigation, personal injury and wrongful death, marital and family law, trusts and estates, corporate and business law, real estate and title insurance, elder law, guardianship and asset protection. For more information, please visit www.farr.com.
