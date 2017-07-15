San Francisco Small Business Expo Announces Partners

End

-- SMALL BUSINESS EXPO (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com), the nation's largest business-to-business trade show is coming to the San Mateo Event Center on Thursday, August 17th.Our partners work hard to make Small Business Expo a success. This year's partners include: AM 1220 Wall Street Business Network KDOW, American Business Television, BizTV/BizTalkRadio, Business Network International, BNW Marketing, ChinAmerica, Excelerate America, Diversity Comm Publication, Piedmont Avenue Consulting, National Chamber Program, Network Afterwork, Operation Hope, San Francisco Hispanic Chambers of Commerce, Spark! For Humanity and The Chamber Link.Small Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/event-view/san-francisco/) expects to have more than 4,000+ registered attendees from across the San Francisco metropolitan area shopping for business resources, developing business leads, gaining new insights and networking with peers.SAN FRANCISCO SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the San Mateo Event Center | Fiesta Hall – 1346 Saratoga Drive, San Mateo, CA 94403 from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm.For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.About Small Business ExpoSmall Business Expo® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event in the country. In 2015-2016 it was ranked as an Inc. 5000 company as the fastest-growing privately held business. Every year, over 100,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend Small Business Expo to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg.