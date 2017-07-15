 
News By Tag
* Commercial Real Estate
* Princeton
* Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Princeton
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21201918171615


Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $16M Sale of 103 Carnegie Center Drive in Princeton, NJ

Building Presents Opportunities for Smaller Tenants in Prestigious Office Market
 
 
103 Carnegie
103 Carnegie
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Commercial Real Estate
Princeton
Business

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Princeton - New Jersey - US

PRINCETON, N.J. - July 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The Cushman & Wakefield's (http://www.cushmanwakefield.com/) Metropolitan Area Capital Markets Group orchestrated the sale of 103 Carnegie Center Drive to Boston Properties. Seller Mack Cali drew broad interest in the Class A office building in the Princeton-Route 1 submarket that is home to many of the state's largest corporations.

"This sale generated a substantial amount of bidding, which is a testament to the prestige of the Princeton office market," said Andrew Merin, who lead the Cushman & Wakefield team of David Bernhaut, Gary Gabriel and Brian Whitmer, supported by Frank DiTommaso II and Andrew Schwartz. "With 83 percent of the building leased to 31 tenants, 103 Carnegie Center Drive provides opportunity for small companies to lease space and gain access to the large corporations that dominate the Princeton market."

Boston Properties paid $15.8 million for the approximately 96,000 net rentable-square-foot, three-story office building, which includes flexible floor plans accommodating tenants from 500- to 15,000 square feet at the location equidistant to New York and Philadelphia. Carnegie Center is a 560-acre master-planned corporate setting with meticulously landscaped grounds close to hotels and many Princeton area amenities.

"This sale complements the portfolio of Boston Properties, which owns most of the buildings in Carnegie Center," said Gabriel.

Based in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the team specializes exclusively in investment sales of office, industrial, multifamily, land and retail properties throughout New Jersey, New York, and Fairfield County, Connecticut. The team has completed more than $25 billion worth of transactions since 2000, closing over $3.2 billion in sales in 2016.

         ###

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm that helps clients transform the way people work, shop, and live. Our 43,000 employees in more than 60 countries help investors and occupiers optimize the value of their real estate by combining our global perspective and deep local knowledge with an impressive platform of real estate solutions. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest commercial real estate services firms with revenue of $5 billion across core services of agency leasing, asset services, capital markets, facility services (C&W Services), global occupier services, investment & asset management (DTZ Investors), project & development services, tenant representation, and valuation & advisory. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake (http://www.twitter.com/cushwake) on Twitter.

Contact
Caryl Communications
Evelyn Weiss Francisco
***@caryl.com
End
Source:Cushman & Wakefield
Email:***@caryl.com Email Verified
Tags:Commercial Real Estate, Princeton, Business
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Princeton - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Caryl Communications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share