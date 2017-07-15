News By Tag
Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $16M Sale of 103 Carnegie Center Drive in Princeton, NJ
Building Presents Opportunities for Smaller Tenants in Prestigious Office Market
"This sale generated a substantial amount of bidding, which is a testament to the prestige of the Princeton office market," said Andrew Merin, who lead the Cushman & Wakefield team of David Bernhaut, Gary Gabriel and Brian Whitmer, supported by Frank DiTommaso II and Andrew Schwartz. "With 83 percent of the building leased to 31 tenants, 103 Carnegie Center Drive provides opportunity for small companies to lease space and gain access to the large corporations that dominate the Princeton market."
Boston Properties paid $15.8 million for the approximately 96,000 net rentable-square-
"This sale complements the portfolio of Boston Properties, which owns most of the buildings in Carnegie Center," said Gabriel.
Based in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the team specializes exclusively in investment sales of office, industrial, multifamily, land and retail properties throughout New Jersey, New York, and Fairfield County, Connecticut. The team has completed more than $25 billion worth of transactions since 2000, closing over $3.2 billion in sales in 2016.
