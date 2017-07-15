News By Tag
New Business Book Summary Available for Real Leadership
The author believes that:
• Self-knowledge is the precursor to leadership. An individual must understand him or herself and adopt a proactive approach to life's challenges before others can be inspired to follow.
• Luck comes by chance; success comes by choice. Events happen in people's lives that they have no control over, including lucky breaks. However, every person has control over her or his response to life's circumstances, whether those circumstances are good or bad. In this way, individuals create their own success.
• Real leadership takes practice. Inspirational leaders are not born; rather, this type of leadership comes from conscious, deliberate practice.
• Good leadership builds others up. Bosses control people to get them to take action. Leaders support, encourage, and inspire people to take action.
• Strengths are more important than weaknesses. Individuals must discover what their strengths are and apply them in every circumstance. Focusing on weaknesses will never yield more than mediocrity.
• Life moves on small decisions. Most people do not have a comprehensive life plan. Rather, individuals' lives are often shaped by many small and seemingly inconsequential decisions and events.
• Every person's life is meaningful. It is up to each individual to discover his or her purpose and strengths and use them to create a meaningful life.
