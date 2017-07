New Business Book Summary Available for Real Leadership

Real Leadership

-- While wealth and technological knowledge are valuable commodities, according to John Addison, leadership based on authentic concern and respect for others is the most precious resource in the world. In, Addison shares his compelling personal story of embracing real, purposeful leadership as he rose from entry-level insurance underwriter to co-CEO of insurance giant Primerica. He hopes to inspire others to discover their own leadership potentials and to find the courage to live their lives fully. Believing that only two things matter—what happens and how a person responds to what happens—and that success is a choice, Addison puts forth nine simple practices individuals can do every day to not only change their own lives, but also to make the world a better place.The author believes that:An individual must understand him or herself and adopt a proactive approach to life's challenges before others can be inspired to follow.Events happen in people's lives that they have no control over, including lucky breaks. However, every person has control over her or his response to life's circumstances, whether those circumstances are good or bad. In this way, individuals create their own success.Inspirational leaders are not born; rather, this type of leadership comes from conscious, deliberate practice.Bosses control people to get them to take action. Leaders support, encourage, and inspire people to take action.Individuals must discover what their strengths are and apply them in every circumstance. Focusing on weaknesses will never yield more than mediocrity.Most people do not have a comprehensive life plan. Rather, individuals' lives are often shaped by many small and seemingly inconsequential decisions and events.It is up to each individual to discover his or her purpose and strengths and use them to create a meaningful life.To learn more, please visit www.bizsum.com