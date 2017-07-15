News By Tag
Bestselling Author, Gail McMeekin & Life Work Transitions coach, Deborah Knox Partner to Host
Late Summer Retreat at Ferry Beach Retreat Center, Maine Light Up Your Soul's Path: Soul Collage(R)and Spiritual Autobiography
Spend four days with Deborah Knox and Gail McMeekin, LICSW as they take you on a life-changing Soul Journey, which will spark your creativity, and help you to review and revise your life story so that your next chapter reflects who you are and what is most meaningful to you now.
After the retreat, you will have grown and shifted so that you will:
• Emerge centered and excited about the person that you are becoming and feel empowered in your work and your personal relationships
• Fulfill new visions for self-expression and strategies for living a fuller life
• Activate your Imagination, Intention, and Intuition to create new adventures, and deepen your spiritual storyline
This workshop will be interactive and varied using combinations of writing exercises, SoulCollage®
The retreat starts on August 20th at 5 pm and then ends on Wednesday August 23rd with lunch.
Cost: $249 for conference fee and all meals, plus lodging expenses. Registration is here (http://www.ferrybeach.org/
About Gail:
Gail McMeekin, LICSW is a certified SoulCollage ®Facilitator. Gail is a national executive, career, and creativity coach as well as a licensed psychotherapist and writer located in Boston. She is also the bestselling author of The 12 Secrets of Highly Creative Women and The 12 Secrets of Highly Successful Women. Her website is http://creativesuccess.com.
About Deborah:
Deborah Knox is the owner of Life Work Transitions in Tucson, Arizona. She is the author of Put Your Spirit to Work: Making a Living Being Yourself. Learn more about her services at: www.lifeworktransitions.com.
Gail McMeekin
***@creativedevelopmentagency.com
