San Francisco Small Business Expo Announces Sponsors

-- SMALL BUSINESS EXPO (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com), the nation's largest business-to-business trade show is coming to the San Mateo Event Center on Thursday, August 17th.Our sponsors work hard to make Small Business Expo a success. This year's Titanium Sponsor: Powerteam International will be joined by Platinum Sponsors: EmergeAnywhere;Gold Sponsors: AT&T Business, DiversityComm Publication and Wells Fargo; Silver Sponsors: Allstate, Benchmark, BizTV/BizTalkradio, Blackcard Books, DELL, Google, On Demand Professional Security, YP Marketing Solutions, ZipLocal and Zoho.Small Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/event-view/san-francisco/) expects to have more than 4,000+ registered attendees from across the San Francisco metropolitan area shopping for business resources, developing business leads, gaining new insights and networking with peers.SAN FRANCISCO SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the San Mateo Event Center | Fiesta Hall – 1346 Saratoga Drive, San Mateo, CA 94403 from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm.For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.About Small Business ExpoSmall Business Expo® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event in the country. In 2015-2016 it was ranked as an Inc. 5000 company as the fastest-growing privately held business. Every year, over 100,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend Small Business Expo to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg.