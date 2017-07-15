News By Tag
World Finals bull rider Set to Shoot the Bull at Children's Hospital in Denver
Cody Rostockyj knows first-hand what it is like to be injured and not able to participate. He was just released last week to ride in the Cheyenne Frontier Days Cinch Shoot out rodeo and CBR World Finals bull riding after fighting a wrist injury that has been slow healing and kept him from the Road to Cheyenne. Rostockyj is known for his resilience including last year's performance at Cheyenne Frontier Days where he was knocked out in the first round of the CBR World Finals. He would recover and get on the following night and finish the event riding three of the four bulls he attempted.
Rostockyj, a top five CBR contestant and annual contender at Cheyenne Frontier Days is a multiple event champion with career earnings in excess of a half a million dollars. The Lorena, Texas resident will be bringing a little of his own style of western entertainment to children who are unable to make it to Cheyenne this year.
Joining Rostockyj will be Jerilyn Harmon, owner of 626 Karaoke, the famed Denver, Colorado bucking bull of the year nominee and the Elite Bucking Bull franchise, will be arriving at the hospital Saturday, July 22 at 1 pm to begin visitation.
We expect a great "bull" session and a few bull riding lessons are sure to be had when the super star rider and super star bull owner get together. Back numbers and autographed photos of Rostockyj riding Karaoke are among the trinkets Rostockyj will have in his "riggin" bag.
www.cbrbull.com
www.cbrbull.com

Photo credit CBR or Todd Brewer. Video link available. For more information or interviews contact Leigh Ann Schroeder, 940.902.1112 or leighann@cbrbull.com. Hospital contact is. 13123 East 16th Avenue, Aurora, CO 80045. Phone: (720) 777-6067 | Cell: (720) 326-1967
Media Contact
Leigh Ann Schroeder
9409021112
***@theshortround.com
