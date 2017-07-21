News By Tag
United Premier Soccer League Announces SilverLakes as Venue for 2017 Spring Playoff Championship
One of the largest soccer complexes in the United States, SilverLakes Sports Complex in Norco, Calif. will host UPSL 2017 Spring Playoff Championship
UPSL Spring Quarterfinals and Semifinal Games are Saturday, July 29 followed by the UPSL Spring Championship Final on Sunday, July 30 at SilverLakes Sports Complex (5555 Hamner Ave., Norco, CA 92880).
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "SilverLakes Sports Complex has emerged as the premier soccer facility in Southern California and we're proud to say the UPSL Spring Playoff Championship will be at SilverLakes. They installed there new pro-size Nike Turf fields, but the whole facility is terrific overall and will provide the type of experience we want to deliver to our players and fans. This is an exciting moment for the UPSL and we can't wait to see the UPSL take center stage at SilverLakes."
One of the largest soccer and equestrian complexes in the United States, SilverLakes Sports Complex encompasses 130 acres in Norco, Calif. The state-of-the-
SilverLakes Sports Complex features four LED-lit synthetic fields while currently constructing a stadium with a 5,000-seat capacity and an indoor sports facility.
SilverLakes Sports Complex Director of Sports Josh Hodges said, "The mission of SilverLakes is to create the highest-level "Wimbledon-like experience" for tournament activities and give participants, their families and spectators an amazing time. We're pleased to welcome the UPSL, and each of the teams competing for the 2017 Spring Playoff Championship. Good luck to all the participants."
Boise FC, California Victory FC, Colorado Rush, FC Golden State Force, L.A. Wolves FC, Real Zamora FC, Sporting AZ FC and Strikers FC South Coast are the UPSL's 2017 Spring Season Quarterfinalists. Seeding and pairings were determined on Thursday, July 20.
Saturday's Schedule
Quarterfinal Round
Game 1 - Field 1: Sporting AZ FC vs. California Victory FC, 10 a.m. Kickoff
Game 2 - Field 2: Boise FC vs. FC Golden State FC, 10 a.m. Kickoff
Game 3 - Field 4: Colorado Rush vs. L.A. Wolves FC, 10 a.m. Kickoff
Game 4 - Field 2: Real Zamora FC vs. Strikers FC South Coast, 12 p.m. Kickoff
Semifinal Round
Game 5 - Field 1: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7:30 p.m. Kickoff
Game 6 - Field 2: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7:30 p.m. Kickoff
Sunday's Schedule
Game 7 - Field 2: UPSL Spring Championship Game, 7:30 p.m. Kickoff
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 70 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Utah. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 100-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
End
