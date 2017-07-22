News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Grandmother Creates Non-Toxic Candles Inspired by Asthmatic 3-Year Old Granddaughter
From Her Kitchen, With $80, She Turned Her Hobby into a Premium Home Fragrance Brand that is Vegan, Sustainably Sourced and Eco-Friendly
She invested $80 in her new hobby and in March 2017, started handmixing and handpouring candles in her kitchen. Her candles became so popular with family and friends that she decided to sell them at a local craft show. She named the candles NAVABELLA™, which incorporates "AVA", her granddaugher's name and "BELLA" for beautiful. The "N" represents natural. When she sold out of some candle scents at first craft show, she knew she was on to something and when she started receiving social media orders from the craft show customers for more candles, she created an e-commerce store, http://navabella.com.
NAVABELLA™ candles are handmade using 100% food-grade soy wax (a vegetable product derived from American soybeans). The candles are vegan, phthalate-free, paraffin-free, animal cruelty-free, animal testing-free, carbon soot-free, dye-free, alcohol-free, GMO-free, biodegradable and kosher. This results in an eco-friendly candle that burns cleaner and longer than many of it's big box counterparts.
"We are honored and elated to have recently been certified by PETA as a vegan and cruelty-free company. Our commitment to creating high-quality, premium, candles and home fragrance products that are safe for families with children, seniors, and the community at large while reducing the carbon footprint, is unwavering and uncompromising."
NAVABELLA™ candles are handcrafted using Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified American wood wicks (the best indicator that the wood was sustainably harvested) that crackle when they burn; high-quality fragrance and essential oils and recyclable glass containers. Their line of eco-friendly home fragrance products also include vegan wax melts and reed diffusers. Visit http://navabella.com to shop their entire line of products.
Contact
Quiana A. Darden
***@navabella.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 22, 2017