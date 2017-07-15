 
Southern California Professional Launches New Edition of Dual Digital Platform Magazine

Publishers announce exciting new edition with features regarding millennials in the workplace, selling your business, investment concentration and more!
 
 
LOS ANGELES - July 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Southern California Professional Magazine (aka SoCalProfessional.com) has released it's latest edition, an issue packed with valuable information by and for thought leaders and influencers in Southern California's business community, according to Brian Hemsworth, publisher of SoCalPro.

"We reached out to some great business thinkers for this issue," said Hemsworth. "We have articles that will strike a chord with business professionals, high net worth individuals and families, and members of the Southern California business community."

The editorial lineup includes pieces by Drew Grey, managing partner of SRG, an accounting and consulting firm working with unique expertise in fast-growth companies; Juan Ros of Lamia Financial, an investment advisor with passion for charitable giving strategies: Davis Blaine of Mentor Securities and the Mentor Group, a luminary in the networking world; Dr. Stephen Frueh, a thought leader in relationship building, both personal and professional; and Matt Coletta, a Certified Business Broker and former president of the California Association of Business Brokers.

Southern California Professional Magazine, published by Newman Grace Inc., a marketing, branding, and content consulting firm, is one of the industry's first "dual digital platform" publications, a unique quality that was recognized by Wikipedia.

The issue also marks a new feature that will be reoccurring in the publication, the Professional Profile. This issue features Yi Sun Kim, a highly successful millennial who has thrived as an attorney coming up through the great recession, now making partner at the firm of Greenberg and Bass.

Southern California Professional Magazine is published online, in both HTML and in flash. You can find it at SoCalProfessional.com, or on the digital newsstand ISSUU.

For more information, visit http://www.socalprofessional.com/ or  contact Brian Hemsworth at 818-713-1678, ext. 702.
Source:Southern California Professional Magazine
Email:***@newmangrace.com Email Verified
Phone:818-713-1678
