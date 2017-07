One Year Later: Dovetail Brewery Bursts onto the Craft Beer Scene

Dovetail Hefeweizen

-- Dovetail Brewery (1800 W. Belle Plaine, Chicago, IL; 773-683-1414)recently celebrated its first anniversary. Notable for using traditional methods to brew straightforward delicious craft beer, the brewery literally burst onto the scene, quickly becoming renowned in Chicago and across the country's ever-growing craft beer scene. Deemed "a must for any serious beer lover" by Josh Noel, columnist at the Chicago Tribune, the brewery's growing list of accolades includes being named one of the most promising breweries to open in 2016 by Beer Advocate Magazine and finishing fifth in USA Today 10Best's Best New Brewery reader's poll.Dovetail was founded by co-owners and head brewers Bill Wesselink and Hagen Dost in June 2016. The name pays homage to the dovetail joint, a joinery technique used in woodworking that is notoriously difficult to make manually and pull apart. Like the joint, the brewery brings a high level of quality and craftsmanship to its beer through the marriage of both traditional brewing methods and modern brewing creativity. The result are the kinds of beers found in small, family-run breweries in Europe.One year later, Dovetail is one of Chicago's favorite microbreweries and one of the nation's best new breweries. Raise a glass to Dovetail's accomplishments and cheers to its future.September 15, 2015 – Hagen Dost and Bill Wesselink announce plans to open Dovetail BreweryMarch 26, 2016 – Dovetail's first brew day.June 11, 2016 – Dovetail Brewery opens in Ravenswood at 1800 W. Belle Plaine. The 22,000-square foot brewing facility includes a dog-friendly tap room.June 9, 2016 –reviews DovetailJune 22 2017 – Josh Noel at thedeclares a visit to new Dovetail Brewery is 'a must for any serious beer lover'June 23, 2016 –reviews DovetailJune 28, 2016 –reviews DovetailJuly 25, 2016 –reviews DovetailAugust 10, 2016 –names Dovetail one of The Five Hottest Bars in Chicago Right NowAugust 25, 2016 –names Dovetail 5 Chicago breweries you should check out nowAugust 26, 2017 - Dovetail Brewery releases its Grodziskie, a classic Polish beer and Dovetail's first limited edition specialty.September 4, 2016 –reviews Dovetail BreweryOctober 2016 – Dovetail Brewery releases two seasonal beers for fall: Dunkelweizen and Rauchbier.October 14, 2016 – Dovetail in Things to Do This Weekend byOctober 15, 2016 – Neighbors Dovetail Brewery and Begyle Brewing Company join forces to host Oktoberfestiversary.October 21, 2016 –names Dovetail one of Chicago's Best New BreweriesDecember 17, 2016 –Dovetail on WGN-TVDecember 18, 2016 – Dovetail Brewery hosts first annual Holiday MarketDecember 21, 2016 – Dovetail's lager mentioned in Chicago's best new beer, cocktails, and spirits of 2016 byJanuary, 2017 – Dovetail releases the Vienna Lager, a seasonal winter beer.January 2, 2017 –names Dovetail one of the 34 of the Best New Breweries to Open in 2016January 27 and January 28, 2017 – Dovetail participates in Winter Brew Fest.February, 2017 – Dovetail adds a second brewery tour to its schedule. Tour admission is $15 and includes three 0.3L servings of beer.February 2, 2017 – Dovetail in 8 New Craft Beer Havens to Visit When Exploring Chicago's North Side byFebruary 11, 2017 – Dovetail participates in the Polar Beer FestivalFebruary 18, 2017 – Dovetail participates in Winter Wonderland of BeerMarch 2017 – Dovetail places 5th in10Best Contest for 'Best New Brewery'March 2, 2017 – Dovetail hosts a B Corps Reception in its taproomApril 2, 2017 - Dovetail Brewery and Artisanal Imports Announce Sales PartnershipMay 10, 2017 – Dovetail in: Fun Festivities are Bubbling up at Dovetail Brewery this SpringMay 18 through May 25, 2017 – Dovetail participates in Chicago Craft Beer Week for the first timeMay 26, 2017 – Hagen Dost makes a guest appearance on WGN Radio's Wintrust Business LunchMay 27 and May 28, 2017 – Dovetail and Begyle Brewing host MayfestiversaryJune 4, 2017 – Dovetail partners with the Illinois Brewery Running SeriesJune 15, 2017 – Dovetail is used as a filming site for pilot of new TV series, "Vendors."July 11, 2017 – Dovetail starts selling at Lucky Dorr at Wrigley FieldAugust, 2017 – Dovetail starts selling in IndianapolisDovetail Brewery, located at 1800 W. Belle Plaine in Chicago, Illinois, is a craft brewery owned by brewers Hagen Dost and Bill Wesselink, specializing in delicious, balanced beers brewed using traditional German and Belgian brewing methods. Signature beers include unfiltered German-style lagers, traditional Hefeweizen, Rauchbier and Lambic-style sour beers. Dovetail Brewery also produces a variety of special seasonal beers.Taproom hours are: Tuesday- 2 pm - 10 pm; Wednesday- 2 pm - 10 pm; Thursday- 2 pm - 10 pm; Friday- 12 pm - 11 pm; Saturday- 11 am - 11 pm; Sunday- 10 am - 8 pm.Brewery tours are offered at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturdays. Admission is $15 per person and includes the tour and three Dovetail beers.The 22,000-square foot brewing facility includes an attractive tap room that is open to the public for drinking and retail sales. The tap room is also available as a rental space for private events.Dovetail Brewery delivers beer by the keg to venues near the brewery and also to some select venues closer to the Loop. All bars, taverns and restaurants in the greater Chicagoland area that wish to serve Dovetail beer on tap are welcome to pick up kegs, in two sizes, at the brewery during normal business hours. 