News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
One Year Later: Dovetail Brewery Bursts onto the Craft Beer Scene
Dovetail was founded by co-owners and head brewers Bill Wesselink and Hagen Dost in June 2016. The name pays homage to the dovetail joint, a joinery technique used in woodworking that is notoriously difficult to make manually and pull apart. Like the joint, the brewery brings a high level of quality and craftsmanship to its beer through the marriage of both traditional brewing methods and modern brewing creativity. The result are the kinds of beers found in small, family-run breweries in Europe.
One year later, Dovetail is one of Chicago's favorite microbreweries and one of the nation's best new breweries. Raise a glass to Dovetail's accomplishments and cheers to its future.
Dovetail Brewery Timeline: a list of firsts, accolades and milestones
September 15, 2015 – Hagen Dost and Bill Wesselink announce plans to open Dovetail Brewery
March 26, 2016 – Dovetail's first brew day.
June 11, 2016 – Dovetail Brewery opens in Ravenswood at 1800 W. Belle Plaine. The 22,000-square foot brewing facility includes a dog-friendly tap room.
June 9, 2016 – Guys Drinking Beer reviews Dovetail
June 22 2017 – Josh Noel at the Chicago Tribune declares a visit to new Dovetail Brewery is 'a must for any serious beer lover'
June 23, 2016 – The Hop Review reviews Dovetail
June 28, 2016 – SommBeer reviews Dovetail
July 25, 2016 – Chicago Reader reviews Dovetail
August 10, 2016 – Chicago Magazine names Dovetail one of The Five Hottest Bars in Chicago Right Now
August 25, 2016 – TimeOut Chicago names Dovetail 5 Chicago breweries you should check out now
August 26, 2017 - Dovetail Brewery releases its Grodziskie, a classic Polish beer and Dovetail's first limited edition specialty.
September 4, 2016 – Windy City Paws reviews Dovetail Brewery
October 2016 – Dovetail Brewery releases two seasonal beers for fall: Dunkelweizen and Rauchbier.
October 14, 2016 – Dovetail in Things to Do This Weekend by Chicago Woman
October 15, 2016 – Neighbors Dovetail Brewery and Begyle Brewing Company join forces to host Oktoberfestiversary.
October 21, 2016 – Thrillist names Dovetail one of Chicago's Best New Breweries
December 17, 2016 –Dovetail on WGN-TV
December 18, 2016 – Dovetail Brewery hosts first annual Holiday Market
December 21, 2016 – Dovetail's lager mentioned in Chicago's best new beer, cocktails, and spirits of 2016 by Chicago Reader
January, 2017 – Dovetail releases the Vienna Lager, a seasonal winter beer.
January 2, 2017 – Beer Advocate Magazine names Dovetail one of the 34 of the Best New Breweries to Open in 2016
January 27 and January 28, 2017 – Dovetail participates in Winter Brew Fest.
February, 2017 – Dovetail adds a second brewery tour to its schedule. Tour admission is $15 and includes three 0.3L servings of beer.
February 2, 2017 – Dovetail in 8 New Craft Beer Havens to Visit When Exploring Chicago's North Side by Paste Magazine
February 11, 2017 – Dovetail participates in the Polar Beer Festival
February 18, 2017 – Dovetail participates in Winter Wonderland of Beer
March 2017 – Dovetail places 5th in USA TODAY 10Best Contest for 'Best New Brewery'
March 2, 2017 – Dovetail hosts a B Corps Reception in its taproom
April 2, 2017 - Dovetail Brewery and Artisanal Imports Announce Sales Partnership
May 10, 2017 – Dovetail in Choose Chicago: Fun Festivities are Bubbling up at Dovetail Brewery this Spring
May 18 through May 25, 2017 – Dovetail participates in Chicago Craft Beer Week for the first time
May 26, 2017 – Hagen Dost makes a guest appearance on WGN Radio's Wintrust Business Lunch
May 27 and May 28, 2017 – Dovetail and Begyle Brewing host Mayfestiversary
June 4, 2017 – Dovetail partners with the Illinois Brewery Running Series
June 15, 2017 – Dovetail is used as a filming site for pilot of new TV series, "Vendors."
July 11, 2017 – Dovetail starts selling at Lucky Dorr at Wrigley Field
August, 2017 – Dovetail starts selling in Indianapolis
About Dovetail Brewery
Dovetail Brewery, located at 1800 W. Belle Plaine in Chicago, Illinois, is a craft brewery owned by brewers Hagen Dost and Bill Wesselink, specializing in delicious, balanced beers brewed using traditional German and Belgian brewing methods. Signature beers include unfiltered German-style lagers, traditional Hefeweizen, Rauchbier and Lambic-style sour beers. Dovetail Brewery also produces a variety of special seasonal beers.
Taproom hours are: Tuesday- 2 pm - 10 pm; Wednesday- 2 pm - 10 pm; Thursday- 2 pm - 10 pm; Friday- 12 pm - 11 pm; Saturday- 11 am - 11 pm; Sunday- 10 am - 8 pm.
Brewery tours are offered at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturdays. Admission is $15 per person and includes the tour and three Dovetail beers.
The 22,000-square foot brewing facility includes an attractive tap room that is open to the public for drinking and retail sales. The tap room is also available as a rental space for private events.
Dovetail Brewery delivers beer by the keg to venues near the brewery and also to some select venues closer to the Loop. All bars, taverns and restaurants in the greater Chicagoland area that wish to serve Dovetail beer on tap are welcome to pick up kegs, in two sizes, at the brewery during normal business hours.
See what passionate beer lovers and industry professionals are saying about Dovetail: https://www.newsline360.com/
For more information about Dovetail Brewery, please visit the brewery's website at http://dovetailbrewery.com, their newsroom at http://www.newsline360.com/
Follow Dovetail Brewery on Twitter (https://twitter.com/
Follow Dovetail Brewery on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
Follow Dovetail Brewery on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse