News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Linux Web Hosting Guide for Newbies
The thought of purchasing linux web hosting can be frightening for beginners.
What is Linux Web Hosting?
Linux web hosting is a specific kind of hosting that uses linux operating system. Any website consists of files like data, images, html documents, php documents, videos and so on. All website files need a storage, so that one's website can go live on online. And that's where linux web hosting comes in.
What is a Domain Name?
A domain name is the web address for your website. It is similar to your home address. Your home address consist of a street number and a name. So, also a domain name has letters and numbers followed by a dot extension. The most common dot extensions are dot COM extensions, dot ORG extensions and dot NET extensions.
Types of Linux Web Hosting
There are four different types of linux web hosting, which are:
• Linux Shared
• Linux Virtual Private Server (VPS)
• Linux Dedicated
• Linux Cloud
As said earlier, a hosting solution is a storage for your website. It has various storage limits, server speed, reliability and technicalities.
Linux Shared Hosting
This is where your website shares storage and space with other websites. Resources are not distributed evenly between websites and sites can easily use more than the resources allocated thus causing a website hosting outage.
Linux Virtual Private Server (VPS)
This is where resources are shared evenly with few websites. It is easy to use more that the resources allocated, if there is an unexpected increase in traffic.
Linux Dedicated
This is where you pay a monthly or yearly fee to rent the whole server. Resources are not shared with other website. This type of hosting is very expensive but you will have a lot of control on your website. This type of hosting is suitable for high traffic websites and big businesses.
Cloud hosting
Cloud hosting allows you to manage any increase in website traffic. This type of hosting consists of a lot of servers that work together to host a lot of websites. A new cloud is always added to manage the volume whenever there is the need for more resources. The extra cloud is freed, when the surge is over.
Now that you have a better idea of the benefits of each package, you can go ahead and select any type of linux hosting that you want. Linux shared hosting is the most common type of linux web hosting for beginners
Tired of frequent outages and dreadful customer support with with your current linux hosting company? Take it easy, we have got a solution. Let HQ Linux Hosting be your last hosting company. Visit https://hqlinuxhosting.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse