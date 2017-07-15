News By Tag
Max's Signature Crispy Pata Featured in the desert companion Magazine Summer Dining Issue
Crispy Pata, a premium pork hock simmered in a special marinade, deep fried to perfection and served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce, was highlighted in the Summer Dining Issue of desert companion Magazine.
Max's Restaurant, Cuisine of the Philippines is offering Las Vegas customers a chance to try the large Crispy Pata for 25% off, special offer of $14.99 (large size for the price of a regular Crispy Pata). The special offer is happening for one day only, Tuesday, August 1 and available for dine-in or to go. Max's restaurant is located at 1290 E. Flamingo Road.
In the summer dining issue, titled: "Now Arriving: faraway flavors! Global cuisine brings the world to your table" desert companion wrote:
"Max's is a Filipino-cuisine chain restaurant that serves an outstanding crispy pata. Deep-fried trotters (i.e., pig knuckles) with crisped skin exteriors crack open to reveal juicy, fatty pork within. Cut the unctuousness with some strong garlic rice, another Filipino staple that completes this plunge into porky goodness."
To view the desert companion Magazine Summer Dining issue, visit: https://knpr.org/
In addition to Crispy Pata and sisig, Max's Restaurant offers other traditional Filipino favorites such as Pancit (noodles), Lumpia (egg rolls), Adobo and of course, Max's famous Fried Chicken.
Max's Restaurant is open Sun. – Thu from 11a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fri-Sat from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For information call (702) 433-4554 or visit www.maxsrestaurantusa.com.
